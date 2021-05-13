PuliyaBaazi

Ep. 95: क़ानून की क्वालिटी परखें कैसे? Measuring the Quality of Indian Laws.

13 May, 2021
Pragati Staff

Our governments roll out many laws and regulations. When these laws fail to have the desired effect, we either blame the implementation deficit or the citizens. But what if the problem was in the design of the law itself? Is there a way to design better laws? In the Puliyabaazi, we are joined by the Centre of Civil Society’s Prashant Narang (@law_et_al) and Jayana Bedi on how to measure the Quality of Indian Laws.

हम अक्सर सुनते है कि भारतीय नियम-क़ानून बहुत पेचीदा है। लेकिन इस पेचीदगी के मापदंड क्या है? हमारे कानूनों की गुणवत्ता कैसे परखी जाए? इसी विषय पर ये पुलियाबाज़ी सेंटर फॉर सिविल सोसाइटी के प्रशांत नारंग और जयना बेदी के साथ|

For more:

  1. Paper on quantitative Analysis of National laws, Jayana Bedi and Prashant Narang

  2. Visualisation of quantitative metrics obtained for national and state laws

  3. Quality of Laws Toolkit

  4. Quantitative analysis of all state school education laws

Puliyabaazi is on these platforms:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/puliyabaazi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/puliyabaazi

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/puliyabaazi/

Subscribe & listen to the podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Castbox, AudioBoom, YouTube, Spotify or any other podcast app.

Please share

About the author

View All Posts

Pragati Staff

Pragati Staff is the best staff ever. I mean, we've seen a lot of staff, and let us tell you this, this is THE BEST. Haters will hate. SAD.

Follow us