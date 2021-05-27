Ep. 96: आधा आसमां. Women Hold Up More than Half the Sky.

Gender discrimination is all around us — at homes, workplaces, and in relationships. It starts before a child’s birth and doesn’t go away even in death rituals. And this holds true even in elite India. So, in this episode, we speak to Mahima Vashisht (@mahimavashisht), who is showing Indians the mirror, one story, and one meme at a time, on Womaning in India.

लैंगिक भेदभाव के बारे में हमारी आँखों पर एक पर्दा पड़ा रहता है. सर्वत्र होते हुए भी अक़्सर हम सब इसे अनदेखा करते है. इस एपिसोड में लेखिका महिमा वशिष्ट आँखों से पर्दा हटा कर कुछ कड़वे सच उजागर कर रही हैं.

