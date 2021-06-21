Ep. 97: एक अच्छे शहर का मतलब क्या है? Urbanisation Done Right.

Why are Indian cities the way they are? How do we define a good city? And what should the future of urbanized India be like? In the next Puliyabaazi, we discuss these questions and a lot more, with Dr Anjali Karol Mohan, an urban and regional planner.

हमारे समाज की समृद्धि के लिए शहरीकरण ज़रूरी है। इसके बावजूद हमारे शहरों की अवस्था को देखकर अक्सर खीज और निराशा के भाव मंडराने लगते है। तो इस एपिसोड में हमने बात की शहरी नियोजक डॉ. अंजली करोल मोहन से एक अच्छे शहर की संकल्पना पर।

