PuliyaBaazi

Ep. 97: एक अच्छे शहर का मतलब क्या है? Urbanisation Done Right.

21 Jun, 2021
Pragati Staff

Why are Indian cities the way they are? How do we define a good city? And what should the future of urbanized India be like? In the next Puliyabaazi, we discuss these questions and a lot more, with Dr Anjali Karol Mohan, an urban and regional planner.

हमारे समाज की समृद्धि के लिए शहरीकरण ज़रूरी है। इसके बावजूद हमारे शहरों की अवस्था को देखकर अक्सर खीज और निराशा के भाव मंडराने लगते है। तो इस एपिसोड में हमने बात की शहरी नियोजक डॉ. अंजली करोल मोहन से एक अच्छे शहर की संकल्पना पर।

For more:

  1. Bird’s eye view of city planning is full of blur, by Anjali Karol Mohan, India Together

  2. The Prophecies of Jane Jacobs, by Nathaniel Rich, The Atlantic

  3. Bengaluru, sans a city plan, by Anjali Karol Mohan, Deccan Herald

 

Puliyabaazi is on these platforms:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/puliyabaazi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/puliyabaazi

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/puliyabaazi/

Subscribe & listen to the podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Castbox, AudioBoom, YouTube, Spotify or any other podcast app.

Please share

About the author

View All Posts

Pragati Staff

Pragati Staff is the best staff ever. I mean, we've seen a lot of staff, and let us tell you this, this is THE BEST. Haters will hate. SAD.

Follow us