Ep.109: अंबेडकर का घोषणा पत्र। Ambedkar’s Manifesto for India.

In this Constitution Day Special episode, we discuss Dr. Ambedkar’s ideas through the only election manifesto he ever wrote. Listen in.

  1. Election Manifesto of the Scheduled Castes Federation, find on page 386
  2. Puliyabaazi #86 with Chandrabhan Prasad
  3. Other Puliyabaazi episodes on Ambedkar’s writings #27#28
  4. Puliyabaazi episode on what the Republic means
  5. A Special Episode on the preamble to the Constitution

