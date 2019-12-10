The Intolerance of the Intolerant

This is Episode 39 of States of Anarchy hosted by Hamsini Hariharan.
Aersh Danish joins host Hamsini Hariharan to discuss how social media affects national security and democracy.
Read More:
- The Man Who Built the Retweet
- General Data Protection Regulation
- Sri Krishna Committee Report
- Personal Data Protection Bill 2018
- ISIS: State of Terror by Jessica Stern and JM Berger
- The Syrian Jihad: Al-Qaeda, the Islamic State and the Evolution of an Insurgency — Charles Lister
- Apocalypse, later: a longitudinal study of the Islamic State brand — Charlie Winter
- The Efficiency Paradox: What Big Data Can’t Do — Edward Tenner
- Reinventing Capitalism in the Age of Big Data– Victor Mayer-Schonberger and Thomas Ramge
- Ep. 02: How to Hack an Election
- Ep. 31: All Things Cyber