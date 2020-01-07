Around The World In 40 Minutes

This is Episode 41 of States of Anarchy hosted by Hamsini Hariharan.
Hamsini Hariharan looks at the seven major global affairs stories in 2019 and looks at the way forward for 2020. For questions or comments, reach out to the host @HamsiniH or on Instagram @statesofanarchy.
