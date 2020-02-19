How to Build A Nation

This is a rebroadcast of episode 38 of States of Anarchy hosted by Hamsini Hariharan.
Narayani Basu joins Hamsini Hariharan to talk about VP Menon and the process of consolidating 565 princely states into modern India.
Read More:
- VP Menon: The Unsung Architect of Modern India – Narayani Basu
- Liberty or Death: India’s Journey to Independence and Division – Patrick French
- Twilight of the maharajas – Kenneth Samuel Fitze
- The Great Divide: Britain–India—Pakistan – HV Hodson
- The Princely India I Knew – Conrad Corfield
- The Decline and Fall of the British Empire, 1781-1997 – Piers Brendon
- An Indian Summer: A Personal Experience of India – James Cameron