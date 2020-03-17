The Prospect of ISIS in South Asia

This is episode 45 of States of Anarchy hosted by Hamsini Hariharan.
Kabir Taneja joins host Hamsini Hariharan to discuss the Islamic State and its relevance to South Asia. For questions or comments, reach out to the host on twitter @HamsiniH or on Instagram @statesofanarchy.
Read More:
- The ISIS Peril: The World’s Most Feared Terror Group and Its Shadow on South Asia – Kabir Taneja
- The Syrian Jihad: Al-Qaeda, the Islamic State and the Evolution of an Insurgency – Charles Lister
- Apocalypse, later: a longitudinal study of the Islamic State brand – Charlie Winter
- The Master Plan: ISIS, al-Qaeda, and the Jihadi Strategy for Final Victory -Brian H. Fishman