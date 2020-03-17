Podcast States of Anarchy

The Prospect of ISIS in South Asia

17 Mar, 2020
Pragati Staff

This is episode 45 of States of Anarchy hosted by Hamsini Hariharan.

Kabir Taneja joins host Hamsini Hariharan to discuss the Islamic State and its relevance to South Asia. For questions or comments, reach out to the host on twitter @HamsiniH or on Instagram @statesofanarchy.

Read More:

Please share

About the author

View All Posts

Pragati Staff

Pragati Staff is the best staff ever. I mean, we've seen a lot of staff, and let us tell you this, this is THE BEST. Haters will hate. SAD.

Follow us