The Road from India to Nepal

This is episode 46 of States of Anarchy hosted by Hamsini Hariharan.
Riya Sinha joins Hamsini Hariharan to discuss the nuts and bolts and Indian connectivity projects in Nepal. For questions or comments, reach out to the host on twitter @HamsiniH or on Instagram @statesofanarchy
Read More:
- Sambandh as Strategy: India’s New Approach to Regional Connectivity – by Constantino Xavier
- “A Glass Half Full : The Promise of Regional Trade in South Asia” – Edited by Sanjay Kathuria
- 33 of Stats of Anarchy: Connecting the Dots with Ritika Passi