Rediscovering Himalayan Histories

This is episode 48 of States of Anarchy hosted by Hamsini Hariharan.
Swati Chawla joins host Hamsini Hariharan to discuss Himalayan histories and stories of the Tibetans in exile. For questions or comments, reach out to the host on twitter @HamsiniH or on Instagram @statesofanarchy
Read more:
- Shadow States: India, China and the Himalayas, 1910–1962 – Berenice Guyot- Rechard
- Echoes from Dharamsala: Music in Life of a Tibetan Refugee Community – Kiela Diehl
- Opening the Hidden Land: State Formation and the Construction of Sikkimese History – Saul Mullard
- Forgotten Friends: Monks, Marriages and Memories of Northeast India – Indani Chatterjee
- Episode 32 of States of Anarchy with Deep Pal: A Tale of Two Kingdoms