Unbundling Corruptions

This is episode 50 of States of Anarchy hosted by Hamsini Hariharan.
Dr Yuen Yuen Ang joins Hamsini Hariharan to discuss China’s experiences with corruption and how it compares with experiences in India. For questions or comments, reach out to the host on twitter @Hamsini or on Instagram @statesofanarchy.
Read More:
- China’s Gilded Age (now available on Kindle at Amazon.in) by Yuen Yuen Ang
- China’s Gilded Age: Audio excerpt of the conclusion
- China’s Gilded Age: Other chapter excerpts
- “Why ‘I-Paid-A-Bribe’ Worked in India but Failed in China” – Yuen Yuen Ang
- “Unbundling Corruption: Revisiting Six Questions on Corruption” – Yuen Yuen Ang
- How China Escaped the Poverty Trap – Yuen Yuen Ang
- Railroaded: The Transcontinentals and the Making of Modern America – Richard White
- Talons and Teeth: County Clerks and Runners in the Qing Dynasty – Bradly W Reed