Governing a Pandemic

This is episode 51 of States of Anarchy hosted by Hamsini Hariharan.
Sara Davies joins host Hamsini Hariharan to discuss global health governance in light of the pandemic and the future of the World Health Organisation.
For questions or comments, reach out to the host on twitter @HamsiniH or on Instagram @statesofanarchy
Read More:
- Containing Contagion: The Politics of Disease Outbreaks in South East Asia– Sara Davies
- Disease Diplomacy: International Norms and Global Health Security– Sara Davies
- Pale Rider: The Spanish Flu of 1918 and How it Changed the World – Laura Spinney
- The Politics of Fear: Médecins sans Frontières and the West African Ebola Epidemic– Michie Hofman and Sokhieng Au
- Global Health Governance – Jeremy Youde
- Health security policy and politics: contemporary and future dilemmas – Sara Davies
- Why WHO needs a feminist economic agenda – Sara Davies