Podcast States of Anarchy

The Stories Behind The Numbers

23 Jun, 2020
Pragati Staff

This is episode 52 of States of Anarchy hosted by Hamsini Hariharan.

Arunabh Ghosh joins Hamsini Hariharan to talk about statistics in the early days of  People’s Republic of China and exchanges between India and China during that period.
