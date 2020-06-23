The Stories Behind The Numbers

This is episode 52 of States of Anarchy hosted by Hamsini Hariharan.

Arunabh Ghosh joins Hamsini Hariharan to talk about statistics in the early days of People’s Republic of China and exchanges between India and China during that period.

