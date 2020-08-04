The Face of the Indo-EU Relationship

This is episode 55 of States of Anarchy hosted by Hamsini Hariharan.
Dr Garima Mohan joins host Hamsini Hariharan to discuss the various aspects of the relationship between India and the European Union.
For comments or questions, reach out to the host For questions or comments, reach out to the host on twitter @HamsiniH or on Instagram @statesofanarchy
States of Anarchy is supported by The Takshashila Institution and the Independent Public-Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF).
- India and EU: An Insider’s View – Bhaswati Mukherjee
- European Security in a Global Context: Internal and External Dynamics – Thierry Tardy
- Does European defence really matter? Fortunes and misfortunes of the Common Security and Defence Policy – Thierry Tardy
- India-EU Strategic Partnership: A Roadmap to 2025