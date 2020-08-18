A Tryst With Greatness

This is episode 56 of States of Anarchy hosted by Hamsini Hariharan.
Dr. Aparna Pande joins host Hamsini Hariharan to discuss how India can become a great power.
For comments or questions, reach out to the host For questions or comments, reach out to the host on twitter @HamsiniH or on Instagram @statesofanarchy
States of Anarchy is supported by The Takshashila Institution and the Independent Public-Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF).
Read More:
- Making India Great: The Promise of a Reluctant Global Power – Aparna Pande
- From Chanakya to Modi: The Evolution of India’s Foreign Policy – Aparna Pande
- The Lost Decade (2008-18): How India’s Growth Story Devolved into Growth Without a Story – Puja Mehra
- The Turn of the Tortoise: The Challenge and Promise of India’s Future – T.N. Ninan
- The Absent Dialogue – Anil Mukherjee
- Kautilya’s Legacy – Episode 12 of the Pragati Podcast