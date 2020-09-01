The Return of Rajapaksa

This is episode 57 of States of Anarchy hosted by Hamsini Hariharan.
Amita Arudpragasam joins host Hamsini Hariharan to discuss the recent parliamentary elections in Sri Lanka and what it means for the island nation. Amita tweets at @aarudpra. For questions or comments, reach out to the host on twitter @HamsiniH or on Instagram @statesofanarchy
States of Anarchy is supported by The Takshashila Institution and the Independent Public-Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF).
READING LIST:
- Rajapaksa Rule– Amita Arudpragasam
- Buddhism Transformed, by Gananath Obeysekera and Richard Gombrich
- Sri Lanka in the Modern Age, by Nira Wickramasinghe
- Sri Lanka: Ethnic Fratricide and the Dismantling of Democracy by Stanley Thambiah
- Buddhism Betrayed? by Stanley Thambia
- Leveling Crowds – EthnoNationalist Conflicts & Collective Violence in South Asia: Ethnonationalist Conflicts and Collective Violence in South Asia by Stanley Thambiah
- Verité Research
- The Center for Policy Alternatives
- International Center for Ethnic Studies
- Colombo by Carl Muller
- The Jam Fruit Tree by Carl Muller (Burgher Trilogy #1)
- Yakada Yaka by Carl Muller (Burgher Trilogy #2)
- Once Upon A Tender Time by Carl Muller (Burgher Trilogy #3)
- Silence of the Courts and August Sun by Prasanna Vithanage
- Ini Avan ( 2012) Me Mage Sandai by Asoka Handagama
- The Forsaken Land by Vimukthi Jayasundara