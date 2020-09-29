States of Anarchy

The War We Forgot

29 Sep, 2020
Pragati Staff

This is episode 58 of States of Anarchy hosted by Hamsini Hariharan.


Dr Diya Gupta joins Hamsini Hariharan to discuss narratives of World War II told through the letters sent by Indian soldiers from the battlefronts. For questions or comments, reach out to the host on twitter @HamsiniH  or on Instagram @statesofanarchy

States of Anarchy is supported by The Takshashila Institution and the Independent Public-Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF).

Pragati Staff

Pragati Staff

