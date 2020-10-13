India’s Iran Policy

This is episode 60 of States of Anarchy hosted by Hamsini Hariharan.

Sumitha Narayanan Kutty joins host Hamsini Hariharan on episode 60 of States of Anarchy to breakdown India’s foreign policy towards Iran

For questions or comments, reach out to the host on twitter @HamsiniH or on Instagram @statesofanarchy.

States of Anarchy is supported by The Takshashila Institution and the Independent Public-Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF).

Read More: