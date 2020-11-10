Chronicling India’s Wars

This is episode 62 of States of Anarchy hosted by Hamsini Hariharan.
Air Vice-Marshal Arjun Subramaniam (Retd) joins host Hamsini Hariharan on episode 62 of States of Anarchy to discuss Indian military history.
- Full Spectrum: India’s Wars, 1972-2020 – Arjun Subramaniam
- India’s Wars: A Military History, 1947-1971 – Arjun Subramaniam
- 1971: A Global History of the Creation of Bangladesh– Srinath Raghavan
- China’s India War: Collision Course on the Roof of the World – Bertil Lintner
- Himalayan Blunder: The Curtain-Raiser to the Sino-Indian War of 1962 – Brigadier J P Dalvi
- Protracted Contest: Sino-Indian Rivalry in the Twentieth Century – John Garver
- Arming Without Aiming – Stephen P. Cohen and Sunil Dasgupta
- My Years with the IAF– Air Chief Marshal PC Lal
- Thimayya of India – Humphrey Evans
- A Talent for War: The Military Biography of Lt Gen Sagat Singh – Randhir Singh
- Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw: Soldiering with Dignity – Lieutenant General Depinder Singh PVSM VSM