Chronicling India’s Wars

This is episode 62 of States of Anarchy hosted by Hamsini Hariharan.



Air Vice-Marshal Arjun Subramaniam (Retd) joins host Hamsini Hariharan on episode 62 of States of Anarchy to discuss Indian military history.

For questions or comments, reach out to the host on twitter @HamsiniH or on Instagram @statesofanarchy.

States of Anarchy is supported by The Takshashila Institution and the Independent Public-Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF).

Read More:PRag