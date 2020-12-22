Pakistan’s Deep State and India

This is episode 64 of States of Anarchy hosted by Hamsini Hariharan.
Lt Gen Asad Durrani joins host Hamsini Hariharan on episode 64 of States of Anarchy to discuss his new book Honour Among Spies, as well as Pakistani Deep State, Afghanistan, and Kashmir.
For questions or comments, reach out to the host @HamsiniH or on Instagram @statesofanarchy.
States of Anarchy is supported by the Takshashila Institution and the Independent Public Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF).
Read More
- The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace – AS Daulet, Aditya Sinha, Asad Durrani
- Honour Among Spies – Asad Durrani
- Pakistan Adrift: Navigating Troubled Waters – Asad Durrani
- The People Next Door: The Curious History of India-Pakistan Relations – TCA Raghavan
- Using a Sword to Mend Torn Clothes: Episode 27 of States of Anarchy with TCA Raghavan
- Pakistan: A Hard Country – Anatol Lieven
- Jinnah: India, Partition, Independence – Jaswant Singh