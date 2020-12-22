Podcast States of Anarchy

Pakistan’s Deep State and India

22 Dec, 2020
Pragati Staff

This is episode 64 of States of Anarchy hosted by Hamsini Hariharan.

Lt Gen Asad Durrani joins host Hamsini Hariharan on episode 64 of States of Anarchy to discuss his new book Honour Among Spies, as well as Pakistani Deep State, Afghanistan, and Kashmir.

For questions or comments, reach out to the host @HamsiniH or on Instagram @statesofanarchy.

States of Anarchy is supported by the Takshashila Institution and the Independent Public Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF).
