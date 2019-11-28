ತುಳುನಾಡ ಮಡಿಲಲ್ಲಿ. Glimpses of Tulunadu.

This is episode 45 of Thalé-Haraté, a weekly Kannada podcast hosted by Pavan Srinath, Surya Prakash BS and Ganesh Chakravarthi.

ತುಳು ಎಂಬುದು ಬರೇ ಒಂದು ಭಾಷೆ ಅಲ್ಲ. ಆ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಆದರೆ ಆದ ಸಂಸ್ಕೃತಿ, ಸಂಪ್ರದಾಯಗಳು ಮೂಡಿ ಬಂದಿವೆ. ನಮ್ಮ ೪೫ ಸಂಚಿಕೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಗಣೇಶ್ ಚಕ್ರವರ್ತಿ ಅವರು ತುಳುನಾಡಿನ ವ್ಯಶಿಷ್ಯತೇಗಾಲ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಒಂದು ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತವಾದ ಚರ್ಚೆ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಾರೆ ಕಾರ್ತಿಕ್ ಮಳ್ಳಿ ಅವರ ಜೊತೆ. ಕಾರ್ತಿಕ್ ಅವರು ಒಬ್ಬ ಪತ್ರಕರ್ತ, ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ವಿಜ್ಜಾನ, ಭಾಷಾಶಾಸ್ತ್ರ ಮತ್ತು ಸಾಹಿತ್ಯದ ಮೇಲೆ ಸಂಶೋಧನೆ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಾರೆ.

Tulunadu is not just a region. It has its own unique history, practices, and culture. In this episode, Ganesh Chakravarthi takes a small peek into the region with journalist and researcher, Kartik Malli. Kartik has written for several publications in Karnataka and is a keen researcher of literature, linguistics, and social sciences.

