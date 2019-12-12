ಆರ್ಥಿಕ ಸಂಶೋಧನೆ: ಹೇಗೆ? ಏಕೆ? How Does An Economist Solve Problems?

This is episode 47 of Thalé-Haraté, a weekly Kannada podcast hosted by Pavan Srinath, Surya Prakash BS and Ganesh Chakravarthi.

ವಿದ್ಯಾಭ್ಯಾಸವು ಜನರ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮತ್ತು ಆರ್ಥಿಕ ಸ್ಥಿತಿಯನ್ನು ಉತ್ತಮಗೊಳಿಸುವುದರ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಸಾಕಷ್ಟು ಸಂಶೋದನೆಗಳಿವೆ. ಆದರೆ ಬರೇ ಒಂದು ವರ್ಷದ ಅವಧಿಯನ್ನು ಶಾಲೆಯಲಿ ಅಥವಾ ಕಾಲೇಜಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಕಳೆದರೆ ಇಂತಹ ಬಲಾವಣೆಗಳನ್ನು ಕಾಣಬಹುದು? ದೇಶದ ಮಟ್ಟದಲ್ಲಿ ಯಾವ ರೀತಿ ಪರಿವರ್ತನೆಯನ್ನು ಮೂಡಿಸಬಹುದು? ಇಕೊನೊಮಿಸ್ಟ್ಸ್ ಅವರು ಈ ವಿಚಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ಹೊಸ ಉತ್ತರಗಳನ್ನು ಹುಡುಕುತ್ತಾನೆ ಇದ್ದಾರೆ.

ನಮ್ಮ ಈ ಸಂಚಿಕೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪವನ್ ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ಅವರು ಇಕೊನೊಮಿಸ್ಟ್ ನವೀನ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಅವರ ಜೊತೆ ಆರ್ಥಿಕ ಸಂಶೋಧನೆಯ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮಾತನಾಡುತ್ತಾರೆ. ನವೀನ್ ಅವರು ಷಿಕಾಗೊ ಇನ ಇಲಿನಾಯ್ ವಿಶ್ವವಿದ್ಯಾನಿಲಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಪಿ.ಎಚ್.ಡಿ. ಮುಗಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಇವರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ವಿದ್ಯಾಭ್ಯಾಸದ ಮೇಲೆ ಆಳವಾಗಿ ಸಂಶೋಧನೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

We all know that education is a great path to better incomes and better lives. Many believe that economic growth is the best way to reduce poverty. But are these ideas always true? If true, can we measure and quantify the benefits of education or growth — for both individuals and for the society? Economists are constantly finding cleverer ways to answer such questions more accurately.

Economist Naveen Kumar joins host Pavan Srinath on Episode 47 of The Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast to explain how economists conduct their research. Naveen explains his and others’ research on education, unpacks the Nobel-winning work of Abhijit Bannerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer, and introduces listeners to behavioural economics. Naveen is a PhD scholar at the University of Illinois at Chicago who has done his doctoral research on school education in Karnataka. His recent paper focuses on the impact of model public schools (Adarsh Schools) set up in many parts of Karnataka.

Do read Naveen’s new paper: Public Schools Can Improve Student Outcomes: Evidence from a Natural Experiment in India at www.nav-kumar.com