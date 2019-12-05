ಹವಾಮಾನ ಪಟ್ಟಿ. Weather Diaries from Bengaluru.

This is episode 46 of Thalé-Haraté, a weekly Kannada podcast hosted by Pavan Srinath, Surya Prakash BS and Ganesh Chakravarthi.

ಹವಾಮಾನ ಚರ್ಚೆ ಅನ್ನೋದು ನಮ್ಮೆಲ್ಲರಿಗೂ ಬಹಳ ಪ್ರಿಯವಾದದ್ದು. ಕಳೆದ ದಶಕಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮಳೆಗಾಲ, ಬೇಸಿಗೆ, ಮತ್ತು ಚಳಿಗಾಲದ ವಿಧಾನಗಳು ಬದಲಾದಂತಾಗಿದೆ. ಹವಾಮಾನ ಪರಿವರ್ತನೆ, ಇಲ್ಲ ಕ್ಲೈಮೇಟ್ ಚೇಂಜ್ ಇದಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾರಣವೇ? ನಮಗೆ ಹವಾಮಾನದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಸರಿಯಾಗಿ ಎಷ್ಟು ಗೊತ್ತು?

ನಮ್ಮ ಈ 46ನೇ ಸಂಚಿಕೆಯ್ಲಿ ಗಣೇಶ್ ಚಕ್ರವರ್ತಿ ಮತ್ತು ಪವನ್ ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ಅವರು ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಹವಾಮಾನದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮತ್ತು ಹವಾಮಾನದ ವಿಜ್ಞಾನದ ಚರ್ಚೆ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಾರೆ.

Bangaloreans love to talk about the weather, perhaps more than anyone else. Meanwhile, the city is growing hotter and even regular rains are becoming increasingly difficult to manage. So, is Bengaluru’s weather changing? Is climate change altering the city’s climate for good? Why are so many of us nostalgic for “Good Bangalore Weather”?

Ganesh Chakravarthi and Pavan Srinath sit down to have a wide-ranging conversation on understanding the fundamentals of Bengaluru’s weather and climate, and explore climate change, the Indian monsoon and more in the process. Don’t miss Episode 46 of The Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast.

Some recommended links:

Pavan Srinath on India’s Climate, Data and Bangalore. [Video] [Slides]

Climate Trends in Wayanad: Voices from the Community. [Paper] [ Slides]

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre: https://twitter.com/KarnatakaSNDMC

Bengaluru Weather updates by Private Weather Enthusiasts: https://twitter.com/bngweather

