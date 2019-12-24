ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ವೀರಗಲ್ಲುಗಳು. Karnataka’s Veeragallus.

This is episode 48 of Thalé-Haraté, a weekly Kannada podcast hosted by Pavan Srinath, Surya Prakash BS and Ganesh Chakravarthi.

ತಲೆ-ಹರಟೆ ಕನ್ನಡ ಪಾಡ್ಕಾಸ್ಟ್ ಗೆ ಇಂದು ಮೊದಲ ವರ್ಷದ ಸಂಭ್ರಮಾಚರಣೆ. ನಮ್ಮನ್ನು ಸತತವಾಗಿ ಹುರಿದುಂಬಿಸುತ್ತಿರುವ ಕೇಳುಗರಿಗೂ ಮತ್ತು ತಮ್ಮ ಅಮೂಲ್ಯವಾದ ಸಮಯವನ್ನೂ ತಿಳುವಳಿಕೆಯನ್ನೂ ನಮ್ಮ ಜೊತೆ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತಿರುವ ಅತಿಥಿಗಳಿಗೂ ನಾವು ಚಿರ ಋಣಿ ಯಾಗಿದ್ದೇವೆ.

ನಮ್ಮ ಈ 48 ಕಂತಿನಲ್ಲಿ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕಕ್ಕೇ ವಿಶಿಷ್ಟವಾದ ವೀರಗಲ್ಲುಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ 40 ವರ್ಷಗಳ ಸಂಶೋಧನೆಯನ್ನು ಹಿರಿಯ ವಿದ್ವಾಂಸರಾದ ಡಾ. ಶೇಷಾಶಾಸ್ತ್ರಿಯವರು ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ನಮಗೆ ದೊರೆತಿರುವ ವೀರಗಲ್ಲುಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಮಾಸ್ತಿಕಲ್ಲುಗಳು ಸುಮಾರು 1500 ವರ್ಷಗಳ ಸಮಾಜವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆ, ಆಯುಧ ಮತ್ತು ವಾದ್ಯ ಪ್ರಕಾರಗಳು, ಭಾಷೆ, ಕಾವ್ಯ ಮತ್ತು ಶಿಲ್ಪಶಾಸ್ತ್ರದ ಬೆಳವಣಿಗೆಯ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ನೀಡಬಲ್ಲದು. ಮುಂದಿನ ಐತಿಹಾಸಿಕ ಸಂಶೋಧನೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಮೂಲ ಸಾಮಗ್ರಿಯು ಇಲ್ಲಿ ಅಪಾರವಾಗಿದೆ. ಡಾ. ಶೇಷಾಶಾಸ್ತ್ರಿಯವರು ನಿರಾಯಾಸವಾಗಿ ಹಳಗನ್ನಡ ಕಾವ್ಯಗಳು, ಜಾನಪದ ಸಾಹಿತ್ಯ ಮತ್ತು ವಿವಿಧ ಕಲಾಪ್ರಕಾರಗಳನ್ನು ಸೂರ್ಯ ಪ್ರಕಾಶ್ ಮತ್ತು ಪವನ್ ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ರವರ ಜೊತೆಯ ಹರಟೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಹೆಣೆದು ಅದ್ಭುತ ಪಕ್ಷಿನೋಟವನ್ನು ಕಟ್ಟಿಕೊಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಡಾ. ಶೇಷಾಶಾಸ್ತ್ರಿಯವರು ಅನಂತಪುರದ ಶ್ರೀ ಕೃಷ್ಣ ದೇವ ರಾಯ ವಿಶ್ವ ವಿದ್ಯಾಲಯದ ವಿಶ್ರಾಂತ ಕನ್ನಡ ಪ್ರಾಚಾರ್ಯರು; ದೇಶದ ಶಾಸನ ಶಾಸ್ತ್ರ ಸಂಶೋಧನ ಕಾರರಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಮುಖರು. ಅವರ ಪಿ.ಎಚ್.ಡಿ. ಪ್ರಬಂಧ ‘ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ವೀರಗಲ್ಲುಗಳು’ ಮೂರು ಬಾರಿ ಮರುಮುದ್ರಣವಾಗಿದೆ. ತೆಲುಗಿನಿಂದ ಕನ್ನಡಕ್ಕೆ ಹಲವಾರು ಕೃತಿಗಳನ್ನು ಅನುವಾದ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Thale-Harate completes one year this week! Our thank you to all our listeners for giving us the encouragement to keep publishing episodes week on week, and for our wonderful guests for making our lives richer.

In Episode 48, we talk about one of Karnataka’s unique contributions to understanding our shared history: Veeragallus or Hero stones, valour memorials of Karnataka. The state’s many Veeragallus and Maastikallus (stones memorialising Sati), have inscriptions and sculptures on them that reveal a lot about Indian society and polity over more than a millenium of history.

Dr R Sesha Sastry, one of the greatest living researchers of Karnataka’s veeragallus, joins hosts Surya Prakash BS and Pavan Srinath to talk about these astonishing relics. He also talks about other memorial traditions from around Karnataka and elsewhere in India, and shows how Karnataka’s hero stones remain unique and at the very top. Dr Sheshasastry provides a tour-de-force as he effortlessly combines classical Kannada poetry, folk traditions and sculpture with history to tell us the vivid tales captured in the Veeragallus.

Dr Sesha Sastry is a retired Professor of Kannada from the Sri Krishnadeva Raya University, Anantapur. He has worked extensively on history and classical literature for over 30 years, with a focus on epigraphy. He has also translated many works from Telugu to Kannada. His classic book, “Karnatakada VeeragallugaLu” started out as his PhD thesis and has had three full editions since then.

