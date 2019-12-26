ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿಂದ ಅಳೆದ ಎವರೆಸ್ಟ್ ಪರ್ವತ. The Great Trigonometrical Survey.

This is episode 49 of Thalé-Haraté, a weekly Kannada podcast hosted by Pavan Srinath, Surya Prakash BS and Ganesh Chakravarthi.

ಉಪಗ್ರಹಗಳನ್ನು ಬಳಸುವ ಮೊದಲು ಜನರು ಜಗತ್ತನ್ನು ಹೇಗೆ ಅಳೆಯುತ್ತಇದ್ರು? ಎವರೆಸ್ಟ್ ಪರ್ವತದ ಎತ್ತರವನ್ನು ಅಳೆಯುವ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆಯು ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಾರಂಭವಾಯಿತೆ?

ಉದಯ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಪಿ.ಎಲ್. ಅವರು ‘ದ ಗ್ರೇಟ್ ಟ್ರಿಗ್ನೊಮೆಟ್ರಿಕ್ ಸರ್ವೇ’ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಪವನ್ ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ಮತ್ತು ಗಣೇಶ್ ಚಕ್ರವರ್ತಿ ಅವರ ಜೊತೆ ನಮ್ಮ ತಲೆ-ಹರಟೆ ಕನ್ನಡ ಪಾಡ್ಕಾಸ್ತಿನ 49ನೇ ಕಂತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾತನಾಡುತ್ತಾರೆ.

How was the world mapped and measured before the era of satellites? Did the process of measuring Mount Everest start in any way in Bengaluru?

Udaya Kumar PL talks about The Great Trigonometrical Survey with hosts Pavan Srinath and Ganesh Chakravarthi on Episode 49 of The Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast.

Udaya Kumar started the Inscription Stones of Bangalore group to rescue, revive and rejuvenate the rich written history of Bengaluru. In their efforts, they were responsible for one of the richest archaeological findings of the city in decades in a quiet corner of Hebbal. Well before that, he got interested in Bengaluru’s founding role in one of the greatest scientific achievements of the 19th and 20th centuries, the Great Trignometric Survey.

