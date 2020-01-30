ವೈಜ್ಞಾನಿಕ ಕಥೆಗಳು. Kannada Science Fiction.

This is episode 55 of Thalé-Haraté, a weekly Kannada podcast hosted by Pavan Srinath, Surya Prakash BS and Ganesh Chakravarthi.

ಸೈಂಸ್ ಫಿಕ್ಷನ್, ವೈಜ್ಞಾನಿಕ ಕಥೆಗಳು ನಮ್ಮ ಜೀವನದಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಖ್ಯವಾದ ಪತ್ರ ಹೊಂದಿದೆ. ನಮ್ಮ ವೈಜ್ಞಾನಿಕ ಪ್ರಗತಿ, ಸಮಾಜದ ಬದಲಾವಣೆಗಳು, ಮಾನವನ ಮುನ್ನೆಳಿಗೆಗೆ ಹಲವಾರು ದಾರಿಗಳನ್ನು ನೀಡಿದೆ. ಇದರಲ್ಲಿ ರಚಿಸಿದಂತಹ ಅನೇಕ ಕಾಲ್ಪನಿಕ ತಂತ್ರಜ್ಞಾನದ ಉತ್ಪನ್ನಗಳು ಇವತ್ತು ನಾವು ಕಣ್ಣಾರೆ ನೋಡಬಹುದು. ಇದರ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮಾತನಾಡಲು ನಮ್ಮ ಜೊತೆ ಇದ್ದರೆ ಗೌತಮ್ ಶೇನೋಯ್ ಅವರು.

Science fiction is an invaluable part of literature that has pushed the frontiers of human thinking. Technologies, ideas, governance frameworks, have all been influenced by science fiction. Many visionary technologies envisaged in literature can now be seen in real life.

Science fiction is also not foreign, with numerous prolific authors who write in Kannada, Bengali, Marathi and most Indian languages.

Gautham Shenoy talks to Ganesh Chakravarthi on Episode 55 of the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast about science fiction, the best literature, various themes that are explored, the pop culture, and its influence on society. Gautham is a science fiction enthusiast and has written over a hundred articles on science fiction over at Factor Daily.

