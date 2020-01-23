ತುಳುನಾಡು ಸಂಸ್ಕೃತಿ. Tulunadu Culture.

This is episode 54 of Thalé-Haraté, a weekly Kannada podcast hosted by Pavan Srinath, Surya Prakash BS and Ganesh Chakravarthi.

ತುಳುನಾಡಿನ ಸಾಂಸ್ಕೃತಿಕ ವ್ಯಶೀಶ್ಯತೆಗಳು ಅನೇಕ. ನಾಟ್ಯ, ನೃತ್ಯ, ವೇಷಭೂಷಣಗಳು ಮೂಡಿ ಬಂದಿವೆ. ತುಳುನಾಡಿನ ಜನಾಂಗದ ಭಿನ್ನತೆಯು ಇದಕ್ಕೆ ಅಲ್ಲಿಯೇ ಆದ ಎಣೆಯಿಲ್ಲದ ವಿಶೇಷತೆಯನ್ನು ನೀಡುತ್ತದೆ.

ಅಲ್ಲಿಯ ಸಂಸ್ಕೃತಿಯ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮಾತಾಡಲು ನಮ್ಮ ಜೊತೆ ಇದ್ದಾರೆ ಸೌಮ್ಯ ನಂದನ್ ಅವರು. ಸೌಮ್ಯ ಅವರು ತುಳುನಾಡಿನ ನಿವಾಸಿ ಮತ್ತು ತಕ್ಷಶಿಲಾ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕೊರ್ಪೊರೇಟ್ ಆಫ್ಫೇರ್ಸ್ನ ನೇತೃತ್ವದಲ್ಲಿ ಇದ್ದಾರೆ.

Tulunadu has a unique culture. The diversity of the region has also given rise to many forms of art. These arts expand to dance, performance arts, Yakshagana, poetry, animal dance forms and many more.

To explore this cultural diversity, in this episode, we have Sowmya Nandan, the head of Corporate Affairs at The Takshashila Institution, who is also a native of Tulunadu.

