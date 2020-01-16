ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ನಾಯಿಗಳು. The Dogs of Bengaluru.

This is episode 53 of Thalé-Haraté, a weekly Kannada podcast hosted by Pavan Srinath, Surya Prakash BS and Ganesh Chakravarthi.

ನಮ್ಮೂರಾದ ನಾಯಿಗಳು ನಮ್ಮೆಲ್ಲರ ಮಧ್ಯೆ ಸದಾ ಓಡಾಡುತ್ತಿರುತ್ತವೆ. ಇದಕ್ಕೆ ಮನುಷ್ಯರು ಊಟ ನೀಡುವುದು, ದತ್ತು ತೊಗೊಳುವುದು, ಮತ್ತು ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ಕರೆತಂದು ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ಕೊಡಿಸುತ್ತಾರೆ. ಆದರೆ ಇವುಗಳು ಸುಮಾರು ಜನರಿಗೆ ಹಾನಿಯನ್ನು ಕೂಡ ಉಂಟುಮಾಡಿವೆ. ರೇಬೀಸ್ ಅಂತಹ ಪರಿಹಾರವಿಲ್ಲದ ಖಾಯಿಲೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಕಾರಣವಾಗಿವೆ. ಇವುಗಳಿಂದ ಆಗುವೆ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಗಳೇನು? ಇದಕ್ಕೆ ಪರಿಹಾರಗಳಿವೆಯೇ? ನಮ್ಮ ಈ ಸಂಚಿಕೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಚಾರ್ಲಿ’ಸ್ ಅನಿಮಲ್ ರೆಸ್ಕ್ಯೂ ಸೆಂಟರ್ (ಕೇರ್) ಇನ ಸುಧಾ ನಾರಾಯಣನ್ ಮತ್ತು ಡಾ| ಲೋಹಿತ್ ಎಚ್ ಡಿ ಅವರು ನಾಯಿಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಅದರ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಚರ್ಚೆ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಾರೆ.

Can any of us truly imagine a Bengaluru without dogs? No pets, no dogs anywhere on the street? The journey of humanity has been tied to the evolution of dogs for at least 40,000 years.

But how are the dogs of Bengaluru faring? How well are city residents caring for their pet dogs? How well are we taking care of stray dogs? On Episode 53 of the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast, Sudha Narayanan and Dr Lohith HD join Ganesh Chakravarthi to talk about the many lakh canine residents of Bengaluru.

Ms Sudha S Narayanan is the Founder Trustee of CARE , and has worked for over two decades on animal welfare, both domestic and wild. She was formerly a trustee with CUPA and WRRC. Charlie’s Animal Rescue Centre – CARE was established in January 2013, and currently has a campus at Mitteganahalli, Yelahanka. The trust is inspired by 15-year-old Charlie, a differently abled, 3 legged Indian therapy dog.

Dr HD Lohith is one of Bengaluru’s leading veterinarians and a gifted orthopedician. He runs Bangalore Pet Hospital and Maruthi Pet Care Centre, and regularly conducts complicated surgeries pro bono at CARE. He has over 50,000 surgeries to his credit till date.

