ಪೌರತ್ವ ಕಾಯ್ದೆ ತಿದ್ದುಪಡಿ. CAA 2019 Explained.

This is episode 50 of Thalé-Haraté, a weekly Kannada podcast hosted by Pavan Srinath, Surya Prakash BS and Ganesh Chakravarthi.

ಸಿ.ಎ.ಎ. ಮತ್ತು ಏನ್.ಆರ್.ಸಿ. ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಲಕ್ಷಾಂತರ ಜನರು ಏಕೆ ಹೋರಾಟ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ? ಒಂದು ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಪೌರತ್ವ ನೋಂದಣಿ ಇಂದ ಆಗುವ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಗಳೇನು? ಜನರನ್ನು ಶಾಂತಿಯುತ ಹೋರಾಟ ಮಾಡುವುದರಿಂದ ಏಕೆ ತಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ? ಅಲೋಕ್ ಪ್ರಸನ್ನ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಮತ್ತು ಸರಾಯು ನಟರಾಜನ್ ಅವರು ನಮ್ಮ 50, 51 ಮತ್ತು 52ನೇ ಸಂಚಿಕೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿಎಎ ಮತ್ತು ಏನ್ ಅರ್ ಸಿ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಚರ್ಚೆ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಾರೆ.

ಈ 52ನೇ ಸಂಚಿಕೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಶಾಂತಿಯುತ ಹೋರಾಟದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ, ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇತರ ಜನದ ದೌರ್ಜನ್ಯದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮತ್ತು ಸೆಕ್ಷನ್ ೧೪೪ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಚರ್ಚೆ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಾರೆ.

Why is the CAA problematic? Why are lakhs of people protesting against the possibility of an NRC? Why aren’t Indians being allowed to protest peacefully everywhere? Alok Prasanna Kumar and Sarayu Natarajan of the Ganatantra Podcast join Pavan Srinath for a three-episode special on the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast.

In Episode 50, they discuss the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, and why it may be unconstitutional.

