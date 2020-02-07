ಯಂತ್ರಗಳ ಬುದ್ಧಿವಂತಿಕೆ ಮತ್ತು ಕಲಿಕೆ. Machine Learning and Intelligence.

Avinash Ambale talks to Surya Prakash BS and Pavan Srinath about cognition, learning and the quest for Artificial Intelligence on Episode 56 of the Thalé-Haraté Kannada Podcast.

ಬುದ್ಧಿವಂತಿಕೆ ಅಂದರೆ ಏನು? ನಾವು ಕಲಿಯುವುದನ್ನು ಹೇಗೆ ಕಲಿಯುತ್ತೇವೆ? ಆರ್ಟಿಫಿಶಿಯಲ್ ಇಂಟೆಲಿಜೆನ್ಸ್ (AI) ಈಚೆಗೆ ಎಲ್ಲೆಲ್ಲೂ ಕೇಳಿಬರುವ ಪದ. ಆದರೆ ನಿಜವಾಗಿಯೂ ಎ.ಐ. ಸಾಮರ್ಥ್ಯವೇನು? ದೃಶ್ಯ ಹಾಗೂ ಮತ್ತೆ ಮತ್ತೆ ಮೂಡುವ ಮಾದರಿಗಳಲ್ಲಿ (ಪ್ಯಾಟರ್ನ್) ಬಹಳಷ್ಟು ಪ್ರಗತಿಯಾಗಿದೆ. ಬೇರೆ ಆಯಾಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಎ.ಐ. ಬೆಳೆಯುವುದಕ್ಕೆ ಬೇಕಾಗಿರುವ ಮುಂದಿನ ಹೆಜ್ಜೆಗಳೇನು?

ತಂತ್ರಜ್ಞ, ಉದ್ಯಮಿ ಅವಿನಾಶ್ ಆಂಬಳೆ ಅವರು ನರ ವಿಜ್ಞಾನ, ತರ್ಕ ಮತ್ತು ಕಂಪ್ಯೂಟರ ವಿಜ್ಞಾನದ ಅತ್ಯಾಧುನಿಕ ಸಂಶೋಧನೆಯ ಆಧಾರದ ಮೇಲೆ ಯಂತ್ರ ದೃಷ್ಟಿ (ಮಷೀನ್ ವಿಶನ್) ಮತ್ತು ಅವುಗಳ ಬುದ್ಧಿವಂತಿಕೆಯ ಇತಿಹಾಸ ಮತ್ತು ಭವಿಷ್ಯದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಸೂರ್ಯ ಪ್ರಕಾಶ್ ಬಿ.ಎಸ್. ಮತ್ತು ಪವನ್ ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ರವರ ಜೊತೆ ನಮ್ಮ 56 ಕಂತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾತಾಡುತ್ತಾರೆ.

ಡಾ. ಅವಿನಾಶ್ ಆಂಬಳೆ ಅವರು ತಮ್ಮ ಡಾಕ್ಟರೇಟ್ ಅನ್ನು ‘ಕಂಪ್ಯುಟೇಷನಲ್ ನ್ಯೂರೊಸೈನ್ಸ್’ ವಿಷಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾಡಿ, ತದನಂತರ ಮೂರು ಯಶಸ್ವಿ ಕಂಪನಿಗಳನ್ನು ಸ್ಥಾಪಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಎ.ಐ. ಬಗೆಗಿನ ಸಂಶೋಧನೆ ಮರಳಿ ನಾಲ್ಕು ವರ್ಷದ ಹಿಂದೆ ಪೆರ್ವೆಜಿವ್ ಎಂಬ ಪ್ರಯೋಗಾಲಯವನ್ನು ಸ್ಥಾಪಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

What is intelligence? How do we learn what we learn? All of us talk about artificial intelligence or AI today, but how capable are these “AI”s? We have seen rapid advancements in ‘Machine Vision’ and pattern recognition, but what are the next steps towards machine intelligence?

Technologist, Entrepreneur and Scholar Avinash Ambale combines neuroscience, mathematical logic and the cutting edge of computer science to explain the history of machine vision and intelligence. Avinash joins Surya Prakash BS and Pavan Srinath on Episode 56 of Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast.

Dr Avinash Ambale did his doctoral work in computational neuroscience, and has since built three successful companies across continents. He returned to research on artificial intelligence 4 years ago and started Pervazive, a research lab on the math and science of AI.

ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ. Follow the Thalé-Haraté Kannada Podcast @haratepod on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. ಈಮೇಲ್ ಕಳಿಸಿ, send us an email at [email protected] and tell us what you think of the podcast. We cannot wait to hear from you. Subscribe & listen to the podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Castbox, AudioBoom, YouTube, Saavn, Spotify or any other podcast app. We are there everywhere. ಬನ್ನಿ ಕೇಳಿ!