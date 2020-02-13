ಅಂತರಿಕ್ಷ ಸಂಚಾರ. Space Exploration in the 2020s.

Space entrepreneur Narayan Prasad talks to Pavan Srinath and Ganesh Chakravarthi about space exploration and breaks down rocket science and space economics on Episode 57 of the Thalé-Haraté Kannada Podcast.

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಬರಿ ಐ.ಟಿ. ಸಿಟಿ ಅಲ್ಲ. ಇಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತದಲ್ಲಿ ಅಂತರಿಕ್ಷದ ನೆಲೆ ಕೂಡ ಆಗಿದೆ. ಒಮ್ಮೆ ಬರಿ ಇಸ್ರೊ ಆಧಾರದ ಮೇಲೆ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಈ ಪಟ್ಟವನ್ನು ಗಳಿಸಿತು. ಆದರೆ ಈಗ ಇಲ್ಲಿ ಅನೇಕ ಸಂಶೆಗಳು, ಕಂಪನಿಗಳು, ಅಂತರಿಕ್ಷದ ಮೇಲೆ ಸಂಶೋಧನೆ ನಡೆಸುತ್ತಾರೆ. ರಾಕೆಟ್ ಮತ್ತೆ ಅಂತರಿಕ್ಷ ಯಾನಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ಸಾಕಷ್ಟು ಸಂಶೋಧನೆ ಮತ್ತು ಪದಾರ್ಥಗಳ ಉತ್ಪನ್ನಗಳು ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಿಂದ ಬರುತ್ತಿದೆ.

ನಮ್ಮ ಈ ಸಂಚಿಕೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಾರಾಯಣ್ ಪ್ರಸಾದ್ ಅವರು ಪವನ್ ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ಮತ್ತು ಗಣೇಶ್ ಚಕ್ರವರ್ತಿ ಅವರ ಜೊತೆ ಅಂತರಿಕ್ಷದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ, ಅಲ್ಲಿಯ ಸವಾಲು ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಚರ್ಚೆ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಾರೆ.

ನಾರಾಯಣ್ ಪ್ರಸಾದ್ ಅವರು ಸಾಟ್ಸೆರ್ಚ್ ಕಂಪನಿಯನ್ನು ಸ್ಥಾಪಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಇವರು ಯುರೋಪಿಯನ್ ಸ್ಪೇಸ್ ಪಾಲಿಸಿ ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಿಟ್ಯೂಟ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಂಶೋದಕರಾಗಿದ್ದರೆ. ಇವರು ನ್ಯೂ ಸ್ಪೇಸ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಅನ್ನುವ ಸಮುದಾಯವನ್ನು ಸ್ಥಾಪಿಸುವುದರಲ್ಲಿಯೂ ಮುಖ್ಯವಾದ ಪಾತ್ರ ಹೊಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Bengaluru is not just the IT Hub of India, but also the space capital of the country. Once, this was entirely because ISRO was headquartered in Bengaluru. Today many space companies including dozens of space-related startups have started in our city and elsewhere.

In 2020, is rocket science still as difficult as they say it is? What are the challenges of getting to space, and what can you do once you get there? Space entrepreneur Narayan Prasad talks to Pavan Srinath and Ganesh Chakravarthi on everything from SpaceX to space tourism to satellite warfare on Episode 57 of the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast.

Narayan Prasad is a co-founder at Satsearch, a global marketplace for space that is inclubated by the European Space Agency. He is also an Associate Research Fellow at the European Space Policy Institute, and he helped start New Space India, where a growing group of space enthusiasts and professionals are coming together to form a community in India.

Also check out:

ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ. Follow the Thalé-Haraté Kannada Podcast @haratepod on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

ಈಮೇಲ್ ಕಳಿಸಿ, send us an email at [email protected] and tell us what you think of the podcast. We cannot wait to hear from you.

Subscribe & listen to the podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Castbox, AudioBoom, YouTube, Saavn, Spotify or any other podcast app. We are there everywhere. ಬನ್ನಿ ಕೇಳಿ!