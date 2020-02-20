ಕಂಪ್ಯೂಟರ್ ಶಿಕ್ಷಣದ ಮರುಚಿಂತನೆ. Rethinking Computer Science in Education.

Ramya Bhaskar and Sridhar Pabbisetty talk to Pavan Srinath and Ganesh Chakravarthi about how computer science and programming education can be revamped in Indian schools for the 21st century, on Episode 58 of the Thalé-Haraté Kannada Podcast.

How can we re-imagine the role of programming and computer science in our school curricula? How can we equip Indian students with the skills and the knowledge necessary to thrive in the 21st century? Ramya Bhaskar and Sridhar Pabbisetty talk to Ganesh Chakravarthi and Pavan Srinath about reimagining school education for Industry 4.0 on Episode 58 of the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast.

Ramya Bhaskar is founder of Givemefive.in, an AI and Programming learning platform for young minds of India. Givemefive’s mission is to skill current generation of young students with skills required for Industry 4.0 era. She also worked as Product Manager at Byju’s and played an instrumental role in releasing “Byju’s The Learning App”.

Sridhar Pabbisetty is a public policy and urban governance specialist, and runs the Centre for Inclusive Governance. He has previously been in leadership roles of the Namma Bengaluru Foundation & IIM Bangalore’s Centre for Public Policy, and has been a part of numerous government committees on Bengaluru’s lakes, the state’s Sakaala mission, a state tourism vision group and more.

