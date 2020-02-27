ಕಾಲ ಯಾತ್ರೆ. Tales of Time Travel.

Gautham Shenoy returns to the Thalé-Haraté Kannada Podcast to regale Pavan Srinath and Ganesh Chakravarthi with time travel stories and what make them great science fiction on Episode 59.

ಸಮಯ, ಕಾಲ, ಮಾನವ ಮೀರದೆ ಇರುವಂತಹ ಒಂದು ಪರಿಕಲ್ಪನೆ. ವೈಜ್ಞಾನಿಕ ಕಥೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಸಮಯ ಸಂಚಾರ, ಕಾಲಸಂಚಾರ ಒಂದು ಮುಖ್ಯವಾದ ಪಾತ್ರ ಹೊಂದಿದೆ. ಕಾಲಸಂಚಾರ ಸಫಲವಾದರೆ ಏನಾಗಬಹುದು ಎಂಬುದು ಬಹಳ ಸ್ವಾರಸ್ಯಕರವಾದ ಕಲ್ಪನೆ. ಅನೇಕ ಚಲನಚಿತ್ರಗಳು, ವೈಜ್ಞಾನಿಕ ಕಥೆಗಳು, ಕಲಾಸಂಚಾರದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಆಳವಾಗಿ ವಿಶ್ಲೇಶಿಸಿವೆ.

ನಮ್ಮ ಈ 59ನೇ ಸಂಚಿಕೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಗೌತಮ್ ಶೆಣಾಯ್ ಅವರು ಕಾಲಸಂಚಾರದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಗಣೇಶ್ ಚಕ್ರವರ್ತಿ ಮತ್ತು ಪವನ್ ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ಅವರ ಜೊತೆ ಚರ್ಚಿಸುತ್ತಾರೆ.

What would be like, if we could go back in time? What would we be able to do?

Even if you have never sought out science fiction, we all toy with the idea of time travel at some point in our lives. And it’s all around us in movies, TV shows, and books. From The Terminator to Back to the Future to Looper, some of the biggest blockbuster movies ever are based on time travel.

Gautham Shenoy returns to the Thale-Harate Kananda Podcast, and talks about time travel stories with Ganesh Chakravarthi and Pavan Srinath. Don’t miss out on Episode 59 of the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast. And if you haven’t listened to it already, do listen to Gautham Shenoy on Episode 55 where he talks about science fiction stories written in Kannada and beyond. Gautham is a science fiction enthusiast and has written over a hundred articles on science fiction over at Factor Daily.

Here is a list of all books, movies and shows that we referenced on the show. Tell us what was your favourite!

