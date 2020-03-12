ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ 2020 ಬಜೆಟ್. How does Karnataka Budget for a 250 Billion Dollar Economy?

Pavan Srinath chats with Ganesh Chakravarthi on whether Karnataka’s budget meets the aspirations of its $250 Billion economy on Episode 60 of the Thalé-Haraté Kannada Podcast.

ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ 250 ಬಿಲ್ಲಿಯನ್ ಎಕಾನಮಿ ಆಗಿದೆ. ಆದರೆ ನಮ್ಮ ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಬಜೆಟ್ ಈ ಸ್ಥಿತಿಯನ್ನು ಪರಿಬಿಂಬಿಸುತ್ತಿದೆಯೆ? ಈ ಸಂಚಿಕೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಗಣೇಶ್ ಚಕ್ರವರ್ತಿ ಮತ್ತು ಪವನ್ ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ಅವರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಅತಿ ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಹೊಂಡಿರೋವಂತಹಾ 2020 ಬಜೆಟ್ ಮೇಲೆ ಚರ್ಚೆ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಾರೆ. ಬನ್ನಿ ಕೇಳಿ.

Did you know that Karnataka is almost a $250 Billion Dollar economy today? Does the 2020 Government of Karnataka Budget reflect the age that we are in? Ganesh Chakravarthi and Pavan Srinath dive into this year’s all important state budget, which promises to spend over 36,000 per every person in the state. Tune in to Episode 60 of the Thale-Harate Kanada Podcast.

