ಕರ್ನಾಟಕಕ್ಕೆ ಕೊರೋನಾದ ಗಣಿತದ ಮಾದರಿ ಬೇಕು! Modeling COVID-19 for Karnataka.

How will #COVID19 spread across India after the lockdown? How much can it be controlled through stringent testing & action? Vishwesha Guttal talks to host Pavan Srinath about disease modeling & shares a new INDSCI-SIM model – customised for Indian states. On Episode #62 of the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast.



ಕೋವಿಡ್-19 ಪ್ರಭಾವಗಳನ್ನ ಗಣಿತಶಾಸ್ತ್ರ ಮಾದರಿಗಳ ಮೂಲಕ ಹೇಗೆ ನೋಡಬಹುದು? ಈ ಮಾದರಿಗಳಿಂದ ಜನರಮೇಲಾಗುವಂತಹ ಪ್ರಭಾವಗಳು, ಇದರಿಂದ ಪೀಡಿತರಾಗುವವರು ಮತ್ತು ಬರುವ ಸಮಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಇದರ ಪರಿಣಾಮಗಳನ್ನು ಈ ಮಾದರಿಗಳ ಮುಲಕ ಭವಿಷ್ಯದ ಸಂಭಾವ್ಯಗಳನ್ನು ವಿವರಿಸಬಹುದಾ?

ನಮ್ಮ 62ನೇ ಸಂಚಿಕೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಐ.ಐ.ಎಸ್.ಸಿ. ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯ ಪ್ರೊಫೆಸರ್ ವಿಶ್ವೇಶ ಗುತ್ತಲ್ ಅವರು ಕೊರೋನ ರೋಗದ ಸುತ್ತ ರಚಿಸುತ್ತಿರುವಂತಹ ಗಣಿತಶಾಸ್ತ್ರ ಮಾದರಿಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮಾತನಾಡುತ್ತಾರೆ. ವಿಶ್ವೇಶವರು ಭಾರತಾದ್ಯಂತ ಅನೇಕ ವಿಜ್ಞಾನಿಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಸಂಶೋಧಕರ ಜೊತೆ INDSCI-SIM ಮಾಡಲ್ ಎಂಬುದನ್ನು ಉಪಯೋಗಿಸಿ ಕೊರೋನಾ ರೋಗವಿನ ಪ್ರಭಾವಗಳು ನಮ್ಮ ಜಿಲ್ಲಾದ್ಯಂತ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ರಾಜ್ಯಾದ್ಯಂತ, ಮತ್ತು ದೇಶಾದ್ಯಂತದಲ್ಲಿ ಹೇಗೆ ಮೂಡಿಬರಬಹುದು ಎಂಬುದನ್ನು ಸಂಶೋದಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದರೆ. ಅವರ ಸಂಶೋಧನೆಯು ಇನ್ನೂ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದೆ, ಮತ್ತು ಮಾದರಿಯ ಮೊದಲ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶಗಳನ್ನು ಹಂಚಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಇದರ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಹೆಚ್ಚಾಗಿ ತಿಳಿಯಲು https://indscicov.in/ indscisim/ ಗೆ ಹೋಗಿ

How does one mathematically model the spread of a pandemic like COVID-19? Can our society be reduced to simple mathematical systems? How can these models help governments, the public, and decision-makers? What are the assumptions and limits of disease models?

Even as governments in India are trying to respond to COVID-19, the first point of healthcare for most Indians is their private General Physician. What is it like to be a practicing doctor in Bengaluru during the time of COVID? How are they helping patients stay safe? Dr Srinand Srinivas joins Pavan Srinath on Episode 61 of the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast to talk about just that.

Professor Vishwesha Guttal of the Indian Institute of Science talks to Pavan Srinath on Episode 62 of the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast. Guttal is a part of a pan-Indian team of researchers who have recently developed an INDSCI-SIM model, which can be used at national, state and local levels to understand how the Coronavirus disease might spread, and what actions can be taken. This model is a work in progress, and you can read more at https://indscicov.in/ indscisim/

More links: @vishuguttal on Twitter | Google Scholar | Lab Website

