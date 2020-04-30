ಕನ್ನಡ ಪುಸ್ತಕಗಳ ಮುಂದಿನ ದಾರಿ: ಡಿಜಿಟಲ್. The Future of Kannada Publishing is Digital!

What does it take to bring Kannada publishing to the 21st century, with ebooks and audiobooks? Pavamana Athani and Vasant Shetty of My Lang Books talk about the market for Kannada books and their efforts at building a digital publishing platform for Kannada, with host Pavan Srinath.



ಕನ್ನಡ ಸಾಹಿತ್ಯ ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಶ್ರೀಮಂತವಾದದ್ದು, ಸಾವಿರ ವರ್ಷಗಳಿಗೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ಇತಿಹಾಸ ಹೊಂದಿದೆ. ಆದರೆ, ಕನ್ನಡ ಪ್ರಕಾಶನ ಮತ್ತು ಪುಸ್ತಕಗಳ ಉದ್ಯಮ ಮತ್ತು ಪ್ರಾಮುಖ್ಯತೆ 21ನೇ ಶತಮಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಡಿಮೆಯಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ.

ಮೈಲ್ಯಾಂಗ್ ಬುಕ್ಸ್ ಅಲ್ಲಿ ಕನ್ನಡದಲ್ಲಿ ಒಳ್ಳೆಯ ಓದುವ ಅನುಭವದ ಜೊತೆ ನಮ್ಮ ಮೊಬೈಲ್ ಫೋನಿನಲ್ಲೇ ಕನ್ನಡ ಪುಸ್ತಕಗಳನ್ನು ಇಬುಕ್ ರೂಪದಲ್ಲಿ ಕೊಂಡು ಓದುವ ಹಾಗೂ ಆಡಿಯೋ ಬುಕ್ ರೂಪದಲ್ಲಿ ಕೇಳುವ ಅವಕಾಶ ಬಂದಿದೆ. ಮೈಲ್ಯಾಂಗ್ ಬುಕ್ಸ್ ಅವರ ವೆಬ್ಸೈಟ್ ಮತ್ತು ಮೊಬೈಲ್ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಸಾಧನಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಕನ್ನಡ ಇಪುಸ್ತಕ ಹಾಗೂ ಆಡಿಯೋ ಪುಸ್ತಕಗಳನ್ನು ಕೊಂಡು ಓದುವ, ಕೇಳುವ ಆಯ್ಕೆಯನ್ನು ಪ್ರಪಂಚದಾದ್ಯಂತ ಇರುವ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರಿಗೆ ಕಲ್ಪಿಸಿದೆ.

ನಮ್ಮ ತಲೆ-ಹರಟೆ ಕನ್ನಡ ಪಾಡ್ಕಾಸ್ತಿನ 63ನೆ ಕಂತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಮೈಲ್ಯಾಂಗ್ ಬುಕ್ಸ್ ಡಿಜಿಟಲ್ಲಿನ ಪವಮಾನ ಅಥಣಿ ಮತ್ತು ವಸಂತ್ ಶೆಟ್ಟಿ ಅವರು ಪವನ್ ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ಅವರ ಜೊತೆ ಕನ್ನಡ ಪ್ರಕಾಶನದ ಇತಿಹಾಸ, ಉದ್ಯಮ ಮತ್ತು ಅವರ ಹೊಸ ಪ್ರಾರಂಭವನ್ನು ಹಂಚಿಕೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತಾರೆ.

Website (India): mylang.in | Website (Global): mylangbooks.com | Android App | iOS App | Twitter: @MyLangBooks

ಮೈಲ್ಯಾಂಗ್ ಬುಕ್ಸ್ ವೆಬ್‌ಸೈಟ್ ಮತ್ತು ಅಪ್ಲಿಕೇಶನ್‌ಗಳು ಸೈನ್ ಅಪ್ ಮಾಡಲು ಉಚಿತವಾಗಿದೆ, ಮತ್ತು ನೀವು ಸಾಧನಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಬಳಸಬಹುದಾದ ಇಪುಸ್ತಕಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಆಡಿಯೊಬುಕ್‌ಗಳನ್ನು ಖರೀದಿಸಬಹುದು. MyLang Books website & apps are free to sign up, and you can purchase ebooks and audiobooks that can be used across devices.

Kannada literature has a rich history spanning centuries, and became more popular, accessible, and rose to critical acclaim in the middle of the 20th century. In 2020, Kannada books and Kannada publishing seem to be a shadow of their former self, while Kannada newspapers and magazines are doing very well.

Can Kannada publishing be disrupted by technology in 2020? Pavamana Athani and Vasant Shetty aim to bring Kannada publishing to the 21st century by launching MyLang Books Digital, a web and app-based platform dedicated to ebooks and audiobooks in Kannada, across all genres. They speak to host Pavan Srinath on Episode 63 of the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast.

Pavamana Athani is a three-time entrepreneur, tech and business leader, an evangelist for the modernisation of Kannada and the founder of MyLang Books. Vasant Shetty is technologist and columnist who currently handles content and marketing at MyLang Books. Vasant has been involved with language planning initiatives in Kannada for over a decade, and has hosted science and tech talks at the Munnota Book Store, Bengaluru for the last three years. He was previously on Episodes 1 & 7 of Thale-Harate, to talk about Kannada’s overturned dubbing ban and the power of Kannada consumers.

ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ. Follow the Thalé-Haraté Kannada Podcast @haratepod on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

ಈಮೇಲ್ ಕಳಿಸಿ, send us an email at [email protected] and tell us what you think of the podcast. We cannot wait to hear from you.

Subscribe & listen to the podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Castbox, AudioBoom, YouTube, Saavn, Spotify or any other podcast app. We are there everywhere. ಬನ್ನಿ ಕೇಳಿ!