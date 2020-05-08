ಕರೋನ ವೃತ್ತಾಂತ. COVID-19 Biology, Testing & Cure

Shashi Thutupalli and Pavan Srinath have a comprehensive discussion with Ganesh Chakravarthi on the science around COVID-19 on Episode 64 of the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast. They discuss virus biology, how diagnostic tests work, how to think about human immunity, and what vaccines and drugs are being developed across the world to tackle the ongoing pandemic.



ವೈರಾಣು ಎಂಬುದು ಒಂದು ಜೀವಿಯ ಅಥವಾ ನಿರ್ಜೀವಿಯಾ? ಈ ಕರೋನ ವೈರಸ್ಸಿನ ಜೀವಶಾಸ್ತ್ರ ಏನು? ಪ್ರಪಂಚದ ಎಲ್ಲೆಡೆಯೂ ಹರಡಿರುವ ಈ ಸಾಂಕ್ರಾಮಿಕ ವೈರಾಣುಗಳಿಗೆ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ಹೇಗೆ ನೀಡಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ? ಈ ವೈರಾಣುವಿಗೆ ಲಸಿಕೆ ಬರಬೇಕೆಂದರೆ ಎಷ್ಟು ದಿನಗಳಾಗಬಹುದು?

ಇವೆಲ್ಲರ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಚರ್ಚೆ ಮಾಡಲು ನಮ್ಮ ೬೪ನೇ ಸಂಚಿಕೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಡಾ| ಶಶಿ ತೂಟುಪಲ್ಲಿ ಮತ್ತು ಪವನ್ ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ಅವರು ಗಣೇಶ್ ಚಕ್ರವರ್ತಿಯವರ ಜೊತೆ ಕರೋನ ವೈರಸ್ಸಿನ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ, ಲಸಿಕೆ ಪ್ರಯತ್ನಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮತ್ತು ಇದರ ಜೀವಶಾತ್ರದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಚರ್ಚೆ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಾರೆ. ಈ ಸಂಚಿಕೆಯು ಮೂರು ಭಾಗಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ವಿಂಗಡಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಪ್ರತಿಯೊಂದನ್ನು ಪ್ರತ್ಯೇಕವಾಗಿ ಕೇಳಬಹುದು.

ಶಶಿ ತೂಟುಪಲ್ಲಿ ಅವರು ಏನ್.ಸಿ.ಬಿ.ಎಸ್ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರೊಫೆಸರ್ ಆಗಿದ್ದರೆ. ಇವರ ಸಂಶೋಧನೆಯು ಜೀವಿಕ ವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಅವುಗಳ ಸ್ವಯಂ ವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ಆಗಿದೆ. ಅವರ ಲ್ಯಾಬ್ ವೆಬಸೈಟ್: https://www.thutupallilab.com/

ಪವನ್ ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ಅವರು ಕರೋನ ವೈರಸ್ ಸುತ್ತ ಅನೇಕ ಸಂಚಿಕೆಗಳನ್ನು ನಾನಾ ಭಾಷೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕೂಡ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಇವೆಲ್ಲವನ್ನೂ ಕೇಳಲು ಭೇಟಿ ನೀಡಿ: https://tinyurl.com/covid19- pavan

Shashi Thutupalli (@Stpalli) is a Professor at the National Centre for Biological Sciences, NCBS, Bengaluru. He also has a joint appointment at the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences (ICTS) and is a part of the Simons Centre for the Study of Living Machines at NCBS. His research combines theory and experiments to investigate the origins and self-organization of living systems. Lab website: https://www. thutupallilab.com/

Pavan Srinath (@zeusisdead), apart from hosting Thale-Harate, studied biotechnology and biophysics before working in public policy. Apart from working on health and life science policy research over the last few years, Pavan has also recorded a dozen episodes on various issues of the COVID-19 pandemic with expert vaccinologists, economists, disease modelers, and others, across multiple podcasts. Links to all here: https://tinyurl.com/ covid19-pavan

