ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳು: ಸ್ಥಿತಿ, ಗತಿ? The State of Kannada Media.

Journalist & Editor Krishna Prasad talks to hosts Surya Prakash BS and Pavan Srinath on the dire state of Kannada media today, with a special focus on Kannada print media. Media ownership, advertisement-led-models, political affiliations and more might have put Kannada media in the ICU even before COVID-19.



ಕನ್ನಡ ಮತ್ತು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಲ್ಲಿನ ಪತ್ರಿಕೋದ್ಯಮದ ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿ ಹೇಗಿದೆ? ಇಂಗ್ಲಿಷ್ ಗಿಂತ ಕನ್ನಡದಲ್ಲಿಯೇ ಜನರು ಸುದ್ದಿ ಯನ್ನು ಓದುತ್ತಾರೆ ಮತ್ತು ವೀಕ್ಷಿಸುತ್ತಾರೆ. ಹೀಗಿರುವಾಗ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳು ಉತ್ತಮ ಗುಣಮಟ್ಟದ ಪತ್ರಿಕೋದ್ಯಮವನ್ನು ನೀಡಲು ಸಾಧ್ಯವಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆಯೇ? ಇದಕ್ಕಿರುವ ಸಾಧ್ಯ-ಬಾಧ್ಯಗಳು ಯಾವವು?

ಹಿರಿಯ ಪತ್ರಿಕೋದ್ಯಮಿ ಕೃಷ್ಣ ಪ್ರಸಾದ್ ರವರು ಸೂರ್ಯ ಪ್ರಕಾಶ್ ಮತ್ತು ಪವನ್ ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ರವರ ಜೊತೆ ಪತ್ರಿಕೋದ್ಯಮದ ಸ್ಥಿತಿ – ಗತಿಯನ್ನು ತಲೆ-ಹರಟೆ ಪಾಡ್ಕಾಸ್ತಿನ 65ನೇ ಕಂತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಚರ್ಚಿಸುತ್ತಾರೆ. ಕೃಷ್ಣ ಪ್ರಸಾದ್ ರವರು ವಿಜಯ್ ಟೈಮ್ಸ್ (ಈಗಿನ ಬ್ಯಾನ್ಗಳೋರ್ ಮಿರರ್) ನ ಸಂಪಾದಕರಾಗಿ ಮತ್ತು ಔಟ್ಲುಕ್ ವಾರಪತ್ರಿಕೆಯ ಸಂಪಾದಕರಾಗಿ ತದನಂತರ ಮುಖ್ಯ-ಸಂಪಾದಕರಾಗಿ ಕಾರ್ಯನಿರ್ವಹಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅವರು ಚುರುಮುರಿ ಮತ್ತು ಇಂಡಿಯನ್ ಜರ್ನಲಿಸಂ ರಿವ್ಯೂ ಎಂಬ ಜನಪ್ರಿಯ ಬ್ಲಾಗ್ ಗಳನ್ನು ನಡೆಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. www. churumuri.blog/ & https:// indianjournalismreview.com/

What is the state of print media in Kannada and Karnataka? While many more people follow Kannada news than English news, are news houses able to do top-quality journalism in the language that reaches the most people? What are the barriers to getting there?

Journalist Krishna Prasad joins hosts Surya Prakash BS and Pavan Srinath in discussing the state of Kannada media, especially print media, on Episode 65 of the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast. Mr Krishna Prasad is a resident of Mysore, and has previously worked as journalist in The Indian Express, as the editor of Vijay Times (now Bangalore Mirror) and as the Editor and later Editor-in-Chief of Outlook magazine. Since 2006, he has also been publishing Churumuri and Indian Journalism Review, two popular Indian blogs. He also recently started J-POD, a podcast on journalism, where KP talks to journalists and editors across Indian language media, English media and foreign media as well. J-POD features over 20 conversations till date. You can listen to J-POD on SoundCloud, Spotify, and elsewhere.

