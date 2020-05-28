ಅಮೆರಿಕಾದ ಕನಸು. The American Dream.

Washington D.C. based journalist & author Chidanand Rajghatta talks to host Pavan Srinath about the American dream that fueled the prosperity of several million Indians, and how the American Dream is shadowed by doubt and uncertainty in the coming months and years. Listen to Episode 66 of the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast.



ಅಮೆರಿಕಾಗೆ ವಲಸೆ ಹೋದವರ ಕನಸು ಏನಿದ್ದಿತು? ಕಳೆದ ಶತಮಾನ ಮತ್ತು ಈಚಿನ ಕೆಲವು ವರ್ಷಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತದಿಂದ ಅಮೆರಿಕಾಗೆ ಹೇಗೆ ವಲಸೆ ಬಂದರು. ಇಂದಿನ ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ , ಭಾರತೀಯರಿಗೆ ಮತ್ತು ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರಿಗೆ, ಈ ಕನಸು ಎಷ್ಟು ವಾಸ್ತವ?

ಪತ್ರಕರ್ತ ಮತ್ತು ಲೇಖಕರಾದ, ಚಿದಾನಂದ ರಾಜಘಟ್ಟ ರವರು ಪವನ್ ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ರವರ ಜೊತೆ ತಲೆ-ಹರಟೆ ಪಾಡ್ಕಾಸ್ತಿನ 66 ನೇ ಕಂತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾತನಾಡುತ್ತಾರೆ. ಚಿದಾನಂದ ರಾಜಘಟ್ಟ ರವರು ಟೈಮ್ಸ್ ಆಫ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಬರೆಯುತ್ತಾರೆ. ಅವರು 25 ವರ್ಷಗಳಿಂದ ವಾಷಿಂಗ್ ಟನ್ ಡಿ.ಸಿ. ನಲ್ಲಿ ವಾಸವಿದ್ದರೂ ಅವರು ಮೂಲತಃ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನವರೇ ಆಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

What was the promise of the American dream? How did Indians migrate to the United States of America in the 20th century and early 21st century? Where are we today in 2020, is the promise of a better life in the US no more for Kannadigas and Indians?

Journalist and author Chidanand Rajghatta (@chidu77) joins host Pavan Srinath from Washington DC on Episode 66 of The Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast. Chidanand writes for The Times of India, and has been residing in DC for 25 years now, but remains a Bangalorean. He also shares his own story of being a US-based correspondent for Indian newspapers, and how his own career trajectory followed that of the US-India relations.

