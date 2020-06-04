ಮಾನಸಿಕ ಸ್ವಾಸ್ಥ್ಯ. Breaking the Stigma Around Mental Health.

Ranjitha Jeurkar and Dr Sowmya Krishna unpack mental health challenges faced by millions of Indians every year, on Episode 67 of the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast. They speak to hosts Ganesh Chakravarthi and Pavan Srinath about stigmas that need to be dismantled, common myths that need to be demolished, and give practical suggestions for how people can seek help.



ಮಾನಸಿಕ ಅರೋಗ್ಯವನ್ನು ದೈಹಿಕ ಆರೋಗ್ಯದಿಂದ ಭಿನ್ನವಾಗಿ ನಾವು ಏಕೆ ನೋಡುತ್ತೇವೆ ? ಮತ್ತು ಅದರ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆಯ ಮಾರ್ಗವು ಬೇರೆಯಾದದ್ದೆಂದು ಏಕೆ ನಂಬುತ್ತೇವೆ? ಮಾನಸಿಕ ಆರೋಗ್ಯದ ವಿಚಾರಗಳನ್ನು ಚರ್ಚಿಸುವಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಡುತ್ತಿರುವ ಅಡಚಣೆಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಕಟ್ಟು ಕಥೆಗಳೇನು? ಆತಂಕ ಮತ್ತು ನಿರುತ್ಸಾಹದ ಸ್ಥಿತಿಗಳಿದ್ದಲ್ಲಿ ಯಾವ ರೀತಿ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆಯನ್ನು ಪಡೆಯಬಹುದು? ಪ್ರಸ್ತುತ ಕರೋನಾ ಮತ್ತು ಲಾಕ್-ಡೌನ್ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾನಸಿಕ ಸ್ವಾಸ್ಥ್ಯ ಕ್ಕಿರುವ ಸವಾಲುಗಳು ಹೇಗೆ ತೀವ್ರಗೊಂಡಿವೆ?

ನಮ್ಮ 67ನೇ ಸಂಚಿಕೆಗಲ್ಲಿ ರಂಜಿತಾ ಜೆಯೂರ್ಕೆರ್ ಮತ್ತು ಡಾ| ಸೌಮ್ಯ ಕೃಷ್ಣ ಅವರು ಪವನ್ ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ಮತ್ತು ಗಣೇಶ್ ಚಕ್ರವರ್ತಿ ಅವರ ಜೊತೆಗೆ ಮಾನಸಿಕ ಸ್ವಾಸ್ಥ್ಯದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಚರ್ಚೆ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಾರೆ. ರಂಜಿತಾ ಅವರು ವೈಟ್ ಸ್ವಾನ್ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕೆಲಸ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಾರೆ, ಕಾರ್ಯಾಲಯದ ಮಾನಸಿಕ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ. ಡಾ| ಸೌಮ್ಯ ಅವರು ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಮನೋವೈದ್ಯರಾಗಿದ್ದರೆ (ಸೈಕ್ಯಾಟ್ರಿಸ್ಟ್).

Why is mental health considered separate and treated differently from the rest of our personal health? How do we overcome deep stigmas and barriers around even discussing mental health challenges? How can we go about getting professional help for anxiety and depression, which can be surprisingly common amongst Indians of all ages? And during these extraordinary times thanks to COVID-19 and the lockdowns, how are these mental health challenges exacerbated?

Ranjitha Jeurkar and Dr. Sowmya Krishna join hosts Pavan Srinath and Ganesh Chakravarthi on Episode 67 of the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast, to break the stigma around mental health.

Ranjitha (Twitter, Instagram) works at the White Swan Foundation for Mental Health, and has previously worked in broadcast and print media. Dr. Krishna is a practicing psychiatrist in Bengaluru, who has worked for over 15 years in both India and the UK.

