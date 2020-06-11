ಒಬ್ಬ ಕೃಷಿಗಾರನ ಜೀವನ. Agriculture: Life and Reforms.

How difficult is agriculture in India today, and are the recent reforms enough to make a difference? Farmer & Entrepreneur Aruna Urs talks to host Pavan Srinath about life as a farmer on Episode 68 of the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast.



ನಮ್ಮ ದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ವ್ಯವಸಾಯ ಮಾಡುವುದು ಕಷ್ಟವೇ ಹೌದು. ಈಚೆಗೆ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿರುವ ಸುಧಾರಣೆಗಳು ಎಷ್ಟರ ಮಟ್ಟಿಗೆ ಪರಿಣಾಮಕಾರಿಯಾಗಬಹುದು? ಅರುಣ ಅರಸ್ ರವರು ಕೃಷಿಕರು ಮತ್ತು ಉದ್ಯಮಿ. ಅವರು ಭಾರತದಲ್ಲಿನ ವ್ಯವಸಾಯ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರವು ಹೇಗೆ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ತಂತ್ರಜ್ಞಾನ ವನ್ನು ಬಳಸಬೇಕು ಎಂದು ತಲೆ-ಹರಟೆ ಪಾಡ್ಕಾಸ್ಟಿನ 68ನೆ ಕಂತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಚರ್ಚಿಸುತ್ತಾರೆ.

Aruna Urs is a farmer and an entrepreneur from Bettadatunga, Piriyapatna taluk, Mysore, Karnataka. In this episode, Aruna discusses the recently announced agricultural market reforms and their potential impact, and whether 2020 is really a 1991 moment of liberalisation for agriculture. He also discusses the role of governments, and how Indian agriculture desperately needs to enter the Information Age. Aruna is on Twitter at @ArunaUrs.

ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ. Follow the Thalé-Haraté Kannada Podcast @haratepod on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

ಈಮೇಲ್ ಕಳಿಸಿ, send us an email at [email protected] and tell us what you think of the podcast. We cannot wait to hear from you.



Subscribe & listen to the podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Castbox, AudioBoom, YouTube, Saavn, Spotify or any other podcast app. We are there everywhere. ಬನ್ನಿ ಕೇಳಿ!