ಮಾನಸಿಕ ಆರೋಗ್ಯದ ಸವಾಲುಗಳು. Confronting India’s Mental Health Challenges.

Ranjitha Jeurkar and Dr Sowmya Krishna return to the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast to speak about how national policymaking, the medical fraternity, communities and workplaces need to come together to confront India’s mental health challenges.



ಮಾನಸಿಕ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಗತವಾದ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಯೊಂದೇ ಅಲ್ಲ. ಸಮಾಜದ ಎಲ್ಲ ಅಂಗಗಳೂ – ಕುಟುಂಬಗಳು, ಸಮುದಾಯಗಳು, ಸ್ನೇಹಿತರು, ಸರ್ಕಾರಗಳು – ಇದನ್ನು ಸಮರ್ಥವಾಗಿ ಎದುರಿಸಬೇಕಾಗಿದೆ.

ಆಟೇ ರಂಜಿತಾ ಜೆಯೂರ್ಕೆರ್ ಮತ್ತು ಡಾ| ಸೌಮ್ಯ ಕೃಷ್ಣ ರವರು ತಲೆ-ಹರಟೆ ಕನ್ನಡ ಪಾಡ್ಕಾಸ್ತಿನ 69ನೇ ಕಂತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಮರಳಿ ಬಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಇವರು ಪವನ್ ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ಮತ್ತು ಗಣೇಶ್ ಚಕ್ರವರ್ತಿ ಅವರ ಜೊತೆ ಭಾರತದಲ್ಲಿ ನಾವು ಈ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಯನ್ನು ಹೇಗೆ ನಿರ್ವಹಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದೇವೆ ಮತ್ತು ಒಟ್ಟಾರೆ ವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆಯ ದೃಷ್ಟಿಯಿಂದ ಯಾವ ಕ್ರಮಗಳನ್ನು ಕೈಗೊಳ್ಳಬೇಕು ಎಂಬುದರ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮಾತನಾಡುತ್ತಾರೆ.

ರಂಜಿತಾ ಅವರು ವೈಟ್ ಸ್ವಾನ್ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕೆಲಸ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಾರೆ, ಕಾರ್ಯಾಲಯದ ಮಾನಸಿಕ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ. ಡಾ| ಸೌಮ್ಯ ಅವರು ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಮನೋವೈದ್ಯರಾಗಿದ್ದರೆ (ಸೈಕ್ಯಾಟ್ರಿಸ್ಟ್).

Mental health is not just a challenge for individuals. Mental health crises need to be addressed by us as families, communities, friends, society, and governments.

Ranjitha Jeurkar and Dr. Sowmya Krishna return to the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast on Episode 69. They talk to hosts Pavan Srinath and Ganesh Chakravarthi on on how India as a whole deals with mental health today, and what systemic steps need to be taken to transform the well-being of all.

Ranjitha (Twitter, Instagram) works at the White Swan Foundation for Mental Health, and has previously worked in broadcast and print media. Dr. Krishna is a practicing psychiatrist in Bengaluru, who has worked for over 15 years in both India and the UK.

Do also listen to: #67: ಮಾನಸಿಕ ಸ್ವಾಸ್ಥ್ಯ. Breaking the Stigma Around Mental Health.

More links: GMHAT: Global Mental Health Assessment Tool (Coming soon in Kannada) | Hank Nunn Institute

