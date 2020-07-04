ಸ್ಟಾರ್ಟ್-ಅಪ್ಪ ನಗರ! Bengaluru: The Startup Capital.

Entrepreneurs Geetha Prabhu and Nikhil Jois join host Pavan Srinath to talk about startups, and how they’ve seen Bangalore becoming India’s startup capital with a thriving ecosystem.



15-20 ವರ್ಷಗಳ ಹಿಂದೆ ಸ್ಟಾರ್ಟ್-ಅಪ್ ಎಂಬ ಪದ ಬಳಕೆಯಲ್ಲೇ ಇರಲಿಲ್ಲ. ಇವತ್ತು ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಸ್ಟಾರ್ಟ್-ಅಪ್ಪ್ ಗಳ ರಾಜಧಾನಿಯೇ ಆಗಿದೆ. ಸಾವಿರಾರು ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಗಳು, ಕೊಟ್ಯಾನ್ತರ ರೂಪಾಯಿಗಳನ್ನು ಹೂಡಿವೆ. ಸಾವಿರಾರು ಜನರು ಸ್ಟಾರ್ಟ್-ಅಪ್ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ತಮ್ಮ ವೃತ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ನಡೆಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಈ ಬೆಳವಣಿಗೆಗೆ ಕಾರಣಗಳೇನು? ಈ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಗಳನ್ನು ಸ್ಥಾಪಿಸುವ ದಾರಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಎಂತಹ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಗಳಿವೆ? ನಮ್ಮ 70ನೇ ಸಂಚಿಕೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಉದ್ಯಮಿಗಳು ನಿಖಿಲ್ ಜೋಯಿಸ್ ಮತ್ತು ಗೀತಾ ಪ್ರಭು ಅವರು ಸ್ಟಾರ್ಟ್-ಅಪ್ ಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಚರ್ಚೆ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಾರೆ.

15 years ago, few people in Bangalore would have heard of a ‘startup’. Today, Bengaluru has become the startup capital of India, with thousands of startup companies, billions of dollars in investment, and a growing workforce of people now choosing to create or work in startups instead of joining more established companies.

How did this transformation take place? What are the challenges that startups and people face even today? Entrepreneurs & startup founders Nikhil Jois and Geetha Prabhu join host Pavan Srinath on Episode 70 of the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast.

Geetha Prabhu (@geetu11) is the Founder and COO of Workflexi.in which she started 5 years ago, after 19 years of working with top companies in market research. Nikhil Jois (@NikhilJoisR) has started multiple companies in India and one in the US, including Eventosaur, which was later acquired by Bharatmatrimony.com. Currently, Nikhil handles product and growth at an early stage fintech company headquartered in Singapore.

ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ. Follow the Thalé-Haraté Kannada Podcast @haratepod on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

ಈಮೇಲ್ ಕಳಿಸಿ, send us an email at [email protected] and tell us what you think of the podcast. We cannot wait to hear from you. Thale-Harate is made possible thanks to the support of The Takshashila Institution and the Independent Public-Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF).



Do take a look at Pragati Podcast #143: Bringing Podcast Tech to the 2020s: , which features a new interactive format for podcasting, including polls, links, images and more. Such features will be on Thale-Harate from next month. The episode can be listened to best at tinyurl.com/pragati143 or via the IVM Android App or the Adori iOS App.



Subscribe & listen to the podcast on the IVM Podcasts Android App, iTunes, Google Podcasts, Castbox, AudioBoom, YouTube, Saavn, Spotify or any other podcast app. We are there everywhere. ಬನ್ನಿ ಕೇಳಿ!