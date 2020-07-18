State Technical Advisory Group member Dr. Pradeep Banandur talks about how the state and the city of Bengaluru are managing the COVID-19 pandemic, on Episode 71 of the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast.



ನಮ್ಮ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಮತ್ತು ನಗರದ ಆಡಳಿತಗಳು ಕೋವಿಡ್-19 ಗೆ ಹೇಗೆ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯಿಸಿವೆ? ಕೋವಿಡ್-19 ತಾಂತ್ರಿಕ ಸಲಹಾ ಮಂಡಳಿಯ ಸದಸ್ಯರಾದ ಡಾ. ಪ್ರದೀಪ್ ಬಣಂದೂರು ಅವರು ತಲೆ-ಹರಟೆಯ 71ನೇ ಕಂತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಈ ಪಿಡುಗನ್ನು ಪಳಗಿಸಲು ರಾಜ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಕೈಗೊಂಡಿರುವ ಕ್ರಮಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಒಳನೋಟವನ್ನು ನೀಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಡಾ. ಪ್ರದೀಪ್ ಬಣಂದೂರು ರವರು ನಿಮ್ ಹಾನ್ಸ್ ನ ಪ್ರೊಫೆಸರ್. ಅವರು ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ವೈದ್ಯಕೀಯ ಕಾಲೇಜು ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ವಿಜೇತ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿ ಗಳಾಗಿದ್ದರು ಮತ್ತು ತಮ್ಮ ಸ್ನಾತಕೋತ್ತರ ಪದವಿಯನ್ನು ಅಮೇರಿಕಾ ಮತ್ತು ಲಂಡನ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪಡೆದರು. ಅವರು ಸಾಂಕ್ರಾಮಿಕ ರೋಗಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಯುವಕರ ಮಾನಸಿಕ ಸ್ವಾಸ್ಥ್ಯದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಸಂಶೋಧನೆ ಮತ್ತು ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮಗಳನ್ನು ನಡೆಸುತ್ತಾರೆ.

How is the Government of Karnataka and how is the city of Bangalore handling the COVID-19 pandemic? State COVID-19 Technical Advisory Group Member Dr. Pradeep Banandur shares an inside view of pandemic management in the state, on Episode 71 of the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast.

Dr. Pradeep Banandur is a full-time faculty as an Additional Professor at the Centre for Public Health at NIMHANS. Dr. Pradeep was an award-winning medical student at Bangalore Medical College (BMCRI), and has an MD in Community Medicine, an MSc in Epidemiology from the London School of Tropical Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and a Master of Public Health from University of Washington, Seattle. His work ranges from infectious disease epidemiology research to mental health programmes, especially youth mental health promotion. He leads Yuva Spandana and Life Skills training and Counselling Services Programme.

