ಓರಿಯೆಂಟಲಿಸಂ ಮತ್ತು ಸಮಾಜ ಶಾಸ್ತ್ರಗಳು. Orientalism and the Social Sciences.

Dr. Vivek Dhareshwar talks to hosts Surya Prakash and Pavan Srinath about how social science research in India needs to transcend orientalism.

ಇತಿಹಾಸ ಮತ್ತು ಭೌತಶಾಸ್ತ್ರ ಗಳನ್ನು ನಮಗೆ ಶಾಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿದ್ದಾಗಲೇ ಕಲಿಸಲಾಗುವುದು. ಆದರೆ ಸಮಾಜ ಶಾಸ್ತ್ರಗಳೆಂದರೆ ಏನು? ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ ಸೂಕ್ತವಾದ ಸಮಾಜ ಶಾಸ್ತ್ರವನ್ನು ಹೇಗೆ ಕಟ್ಟಬಹುದು? ಭಾರತ ಸಮಾಜದ ಅಧ್ಯಯನಗಳು ಓರಿಯೆಂಟಲಿಸಂ-ನ ದೃಷ್ಟಿಕೋಣವನ್ನು ಹೇಗೆ ಮೀರಿ ಮುನ್ನಡೆಯಬೇಕು?

ಡಾ. ವಿವೇಕ್ ಧಾರೇಶ್ವರ ರವರು ತಲೆ-ಹರಟೆ ಪಾಡ್ಕಾಸ್ಟಿನ 72ನ ಕಂತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಸೂರ್ಯ ಪ್ರಕಾಶ್ ಮತ್ತು ಪವನ್ ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ರವರ ಜೊತೆ ಚರ್ಚಿಸುತ್ತಾರೆ. ಡಾ. ವಿವೇಕ್ ರವರು 3 ದಶಕಗಳಿಂದಲೂ ಅಧ್ಯಯನ, ಸಂಶೋಧನೆ ಮತ್ತು ಬೋಧನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ತೊಡಗಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಪ್ರಸ್ತುತ ಅವರು ಸೃಷ್ಟಿ ಮಣಿಪಾಲ್ ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಿಟ್ಯೂಟ್ ಆಫ್ ಆರ್ಟ್ ಡಿಸೈನ್ ಅಂಡ್ ಟೆಕ್ನಾಲಜಿ ಯಲ್ಲಿ ದ್ದಾರೆ.

In school, we learn history, geography, and civics as social studies. But what are the social sciences? How does one develop good social sciences for India? Can studies of Indian society go beyond the Orientalism framework?

Dr. Vivek Dhareshwar has researched and taught social sciences for over 3 decades. He is currently at the Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design, and Technology. He talks to hosts Surya Prakash and Pavan Srinath on Episode 72 of the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast.

Recommending reading & listening::

ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ. Follow the Thalé-Haraté Kannada Podcast @haratepod on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

ಈಮೇಲ್ ಕಳಿಸಿ, send us an email at [email protected] and tell us what you think of the podcast. We cannot wait to hear from you. Thale-Harate is made possible thanks to the support of The Takshashila Institution and the Independent Public-Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF).

Subscribe & listen to the podcast on the IVM Podcasts Android App, iTunes, Google Podcasts, Castbox, AudioBoom, YouTube, Saavn, Spotify or any other podcast app. We are there everywhere. ಬನ್ನಿ ಕೇಳಿ!