Dr. A Narayana dives into the first half of independent Karnataka’s political history, from 1947 to 1984, on Episode 73 of the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast.

ನಮ್ಮಲ್ಲಿ ಅನೇಕರಿಗೆ ಕೆಲವು ಘಟನೆಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಸಂಗತಿಗಳನ್ನು ಮೀರಿ ಸ್ವಾತಂತ್ರ ನಂತರದ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಇತಿಹಾಸದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಬಹಳ ಕಡಿಮೆ ತಿಳಿದಿದೆ. ನಾವು ಹೆಚ್ಚಾಗಿ ಮೈಸೂರು ಸಂಸ್ಥಾನದಲ್ಲಿನ ಆಡಳಿತ ಅಥವಾ ಸ್ವತಂತ್ರ ಭಾರತದ ಇತಿಹಾಸದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ತಿಳಿದಿದ್ದೇವೆ, ಆದರೆ ನಮ್ಮದೇ ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಅಲ್ಲ.

ನಮ್ಮ ಈ ವಿಷಯದ ತಿಳುವಳಿಕೆ ಯಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಕೊರತೆಯನ್ನು ನೀಗಿಸಲು ಅಜೀಮ್ ಪ್ರೇಮ್ಜಿ ವಿಶ್ವವಿದ್ಯಾಲಯದ ಪ್ರೊಫೆಸರ್ ಎ ನಾರಾಯಣ ರವರು ತಲೆ -ಹರಟೆ ಕನ್ನಡ ಪಾಡ್ಕಾಸ್ಟಿನ ಸಂಚಿಕೆ 73 ರಲ್ಲಿಯ ಚರ್ಚೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾಗವಹಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 1947 ರಿಂದ 1984 ರವರೆಗೆ ಸ್ವತಂತ್ರ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಇತಿಹಾಸದ ಮೊದಲಾರ್ಧದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಅವರು ಗಣೇಶ್ ಚಕ್ರವರ್ತಿ ಮತ್ತು ಪವನ್ ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ಅವರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಮಾತನಾಡುತ್ತಾರೆ..

Many of us know very little about independent Karnataka’s political history beyond a few events and anecdotes. We often know more about the Mysore administration or about Independent India’s history, but not that of our own state.

Professor A Narayana of Azim Premji University is on Episode 73 of the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast to help rectify this gap in our public knowledge. He talks to hosts Ganesh Chakravarthi and Pavan Srinath about the first half of independent Karnataka’s political history from 1947 till 1984.

Dr. Narayana walks listeners through the early politics of state formation, the power and influence of large communities in the state, and a characteristic streak of political opposition that has lasted through the length of Karnataka’s political history.

ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ. Follow the Thalé-Haraté Kannada Podcast @haratepod on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

ಈಮೇಲ್ ಕಳಿಸಿ, send us an email at [email protected] and tell us what you think of the podcast. We cannot wait to hear from you. Thale-Harate is made possible thanks to the support of The Takshashila Institution and the Independent Public-Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF).

Subscribe & listen to the podcast on the IVM Podcasts Android App, iTunes, Google Podcasts, Castbox, AudioBoom, YouTube, Saavn, Spotify or any other podcast app. We are there everywhere. ಬನ್ನಿ ಕೇಳಿ!