Dr. A Narayana describes how politics & political parties in Karnataka evolved from the 1980s to the present, on Episode 74 of the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast.

ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಭೂದೃಶ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್, ಬಿ.ಜೆ.ಪಿ., ಮತ್ತು ಜೆ.ಡಿ.ಎಸ್ ಪಕ್ಷಗಳ ಪ್ರಾಬಲ್ಯ ಬೇರಾರಿಗೂ ಇಲ್ಲ? ಏಕೆ? ನಮ್ಮ ಈ 74ನೆ ಸಂಚಿಕೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರೊಫೆಸರ್ ಎ ನಾರಾಯಣ ಅವರು ಮತ್ತೊಮ್ಮೆ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಪಕ್ಷಗಳ ವಿಕಾಸ, ಅವುಗಳ ಮೂಡೋವಿಕೆಯ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಚರ್ಚೆ ಮಾಡ್ಡುತ್ತಾರೆ.

Karnataka’s political landscape in 2020 is dominated by the BJP, Congress, and the JD(S). How did this come about? Professor A Narayana of Azim Premji University returns to Episode 74 of the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast to discuss the evolution of political parties in Karnataka.

He talks to hosts Ganesh Chakravarthi and Pavan Srinath about events from 1985 to the present which shaped Karnataka’s politics and its parties.

Don’t miss Episode #73 of Thale-Harate with Dr. Narayana, where he discusses the first half of independent Karnataka’s political history from 1947-1984.

