ಜನ-ಮಾಪಣೆ. Exploring India’s Demography.

Dr. Shivakumar Jolad unpacks India’s demography, debunks various myths about populations, and explains the challenges of ageing societies on Episode 75 of the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast.

ಪ್ರಪಂಚದಲ್ಲಿ ಹೆಚ್ಚಾಗುತ್ತಿರುವ ಜನಸಂಖ್ಯೆಯ ಆತಂಕ ಅನೇಕ ಶತಮಾನಗಳು ಹಳೆಯದು. ಈ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆ ಮೂಲಗಳನ್ನು ತಿಳಿಯಲು ‘ಡೆಮೊಗ್ರಾಫಿ’ – ಜನಮಾಪಣೆ, ಎಂಬ ವೈಜ್ಞಾನಿಕ ವಿಭಾಗ ಬಹಳ ಉಪಯೋಗಕಾರಿಯಾಗುತ್ತದೆ. ಇದರ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಹರಟೆ ಹೊಡೆಯಲು ನಮ್ಮ ಈ ಸಂಚಿಕೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಫ್ಲೇಮ್ ವಿಶ್ವವಿದ್ಯಾನಿಲಯದ ಡಾ| ಶಿವಕುಮಾರ್ ಜೋಳದ್ ಅವರು ನಮ್ಮೊಡನೆ ಇದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈ ಹರಟೆ ಪವನ್ ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ಮತ್ತು ಶಿವಕುಮಾರ್ಜೊ ಅವರ ಜೊತೆ.

Overpopulation is often blamed as the primary cause of India’s many woes. But is that true? Bad ideas, dangerous myths and sensationalist news are unavoidable while thinking about population and demography.

Professor Shivakumar Jolad (@shivakjolad) talks to host Pavan Srinath about India’s demography and helps listeners think beyond news headlines and baseless fears. Shivakumar is an Associate Professor of Public Policy at FLAME university, and was previously at IIT Gandhinagar.

