ಜೇಡರ ಬಲೆ. Spiders Around Us.

Thale-Harate’s own Pavan Srinath talks about spiders, how we don’t need to fear them, and how we can find their beauty in our very own homes and backyards.

ಪ್ರಪಂಚದಲ್ಲಿ ಹೆಚ್ಚಾಗುತ್ತಿರುವ ಜನಸಂಖ್ಯೆಯ ಆತಂಕ ಅನೇಕ ಶತಮಾನಗಳು ಹಳೆಯದು. ಈ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆ ಮೂಲಗಳನ್ನು ತಿಳಿಯಲು ‘ಡೆಮೊಗ್ರಾಫಿ’ – ಜನಮಾಪಣೆ, ಎಂಬ ವೈಜ್ಞಾನಿಕ ವಿಭಾಗ ಬಹಳ ಉಪಯೋಗಕಾರಿಯಾಗುತ್ತದೆ. ಇದರ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಹರಟೆ ಹೊಡೆಯಲು ನಮ್ಮ ಈ ಸಂಚಿಕೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಫ್ಲೇಮ್ ವಿಶ್ವವಿದ್ಯಾನಿಲಯದ ಡಾ| ಶಿವಕುಮಾರ್ ಜೋಳದ್ ಅವರು ನಮ್ಮೊಡನೆ ಇದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈ ಹರಟೆ ಪವನ್ ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ಮತ್ತು ಶಿವಕುಮಾರ್ಜೊ ಅವರ ಜೊತೆ.

Pavan Srinath talks to host Ganesh Chakravarthi about spiders, how we don’t need to fear them, and how we can find their beauty in our very own backyards.

Spiders bring out deep fears in many of us. And spiders get depicted as villainous, Machiavellian creatures in popular media. Pavan argues spiders are mostly harmless, exhibit fascinating behaviour, and endless beauty. Pavan and Ganesh also discuss how spiders are portrayed in films and what a more biologically accurate Spider-Man might be like. Tune in to Episode 76 of The Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast to learn more.

The slideshow above shares many harmless spiders that can found in and around Bengaluru and other cities and towns — around people’s homes and backyards. You can also head to dailycritter.wordpress.com to see photos and read short observations about various spiders from Pavan’s old photo blog. If you wish to share the photo or video of a spider you found and want to help identify it or understand it better, reach out to Pavan on Twitter or Instagram at @zeusisdead.

ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ. Follow the Thalé-Haraté Kannada Podcast @haratepod on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

ಈಮೇಲ್ ಕಳಿಸಿ, send us an email at [email protected] and tell us what you think of the podcast. We cannot wait to hear from you. Thale-Harate is made possible thanks to the support of The Takshashila Institution and the Independent Public-Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF).

Subscribe & listen to the podcast on the IVM Podcasts Android App, iTunes, Google Podcasts, Castbox, AudioBoom, YouTube, Saavn, Spotify, or any other podcast app. We are there everywhere. ಬನ್ನಿ ಕೇಳಿ!