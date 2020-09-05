ಸಂಪ್ರದಾಯ ಮತ್ತು ಸುಧಾರಣೆ. Tradition and Reform.

AP Ashwin Kumar raises important questions about tradition, reform, and how to think about them better, on Episode 77 of the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast.

ಶಬರಿಮಲೆ ದೇವಸ್ಥಾನ. ಮಡೆ ಸ್ನಾನ. ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಇತ್ತೀಚೆಗೇ ಜಾರಿ ಮಾಡಲಾದ ಮೂಢ ನಂಬಿಕೆಗಳ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಕಾನೂನು. ಬಾಲ್ಯ ವಿವಾಹ. ಹೀಗೆ ಸಂಪ್ರದಾಯ ಮತ್ತು ಆಚರಣೆಗಳನ್ನು ಪ್ರಗತಿಪರ ಮತ್ತು ವೈಜ್ಞಾನಿಕ ದ್ರಷ್ಟಿಕೋಣದಿಂದ ವಿಶ್ಲೇಷಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ.

ನಮ್ಮ ಸಮಾಜ ಎದುರಿಸುತ್ತಿರುವ ಅನೇಕ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಗಳ ಮೂಲವನ್ನು ಹಲವರು ನಮ್ಮ ಸಂಪ್ರದಾಯ ಮತ್ತು ಆಚರಣೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ನೋಡುತ್ತಾರೆ. ಸಂಪ್ರದಾಯ ಮತ್ತು ಅದರ ಸುಧಾರಣೆಯ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ನಾವು ಹೇಗೆ ಯೋಚಿಸಬಹುದು, ಮತ್ತು ಯಾವ ಮಾರ್ಗೋಪಾಯಗಳು ಇದಕ್ಕೆ ಸೂಕ್ತ?

ಡಾ. ಅಶ್ವಿನ್ ಕುಮಾರವರು ತಲೆ-ಹರಟೆ ಯ 77ನೇ ಕಂತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಸೂರ್ಯ ಪ್ರಕಾಶ್ ಮತ್ತು ಪವನ್ ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ಅವರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಈ ವಿಷಯದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಚರ್ಚಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅಶ್ವಿನ್ ರವರು ಅಂದಾಬಾದ್ ವಿಶ್ವವಿದ್ಯಾಲಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಸೀನಿಯರ್ ಫೆಲೋ ಮತ್ತು ಉಪನ್ಯಾಸಕರಾಗಿದ್ದರೆ. ಅವರು ಹಿಂದೆ ತಲೆ-ಹರಟೆ ಯ 27ನೇ ಕಂತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರವಾದ ಮತ್ತು ಭಾಷೆಯ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮಾತನಾಡಿದ್ದರು.

The Sabarimala temple entry judgment. Made-snaana in Coastal Karnataka. Karnataka’s Anti-Superstition Act. Child marriage. India’s society faces many challenges, and many of these seem to stem from its traditions and customs.

These traditions and customs are also increasingly being critically examined from a progressive or rational perspective. How can one think of tradition and reform, and what questions are we not asking? And are there limits to the rational critique of traditions?

Dr. AP Ashwin Kumar returns to The Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast on Episode 77 and talks to hosts Surya Prakash and Pavan Srinath. Ashwin is a Senior Fellow and Faculty at Ahmedabad University. He was here previously on Episode 27 to discuss nationalism and language. (Also listen to Ashwin on nationalism, in English on The Pragati Podcast.)

Suggested reading:

ಗಾಂಧೀ ಮಾದರಿಯ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ವಿಮರ್ಶೆ. [Article]

Conservatism: Ideas in Profile, by Roger Scruton. [Book]

Freedom and Custom, by Roger Scruton. [Paper]

Experience and its Modes , by Michael Oakeshott. [Book]

, by Michael Oakeshott. [Book] Reconceptualising India Studies, by SN Balagangadhara. [Book]

Culture as Learnables, by Narahari Rao. [Paper]

What liberals must do before questioning tradition, by AP Ashwin Kumar. [Article]

